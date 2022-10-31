‘Gossip Girl’ returns this December, and one of the OG cast members is joining

Gossip Girl Season 2 is set to launch this 1 December on HBO GO. Here’s everything we already know — including the presence of a very familiar face from the original Gossip Girl series.

Gossip Girl Season 2 debuts on 1 December

This newer rendition of Gossip Girl is developed by show runner Joshua Safran, based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar, and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

Season 2 will see the second semester of Junior year for the elite students and their scandalous lives. This time around, Gossip Girl has learned a thing or two since the first season, turning out to be a lot more catastrophic.

Old enemies and new allies will resurface, with one very familiar face also making an appearance. The cast for Season 2 includes Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, Savannah Lee Smith and Grace Duah. Michelle Trachtenberg (whom you know as Georgina from the original series) also guest stars. We cannot wait to hear her zingers.

You can catch up on Season 1 on HBO GO, ahead of the Gossip Girl Season 2 launch on 1 December.