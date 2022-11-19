What would Hallmark Christmas movies be like if they played in Bangkok?

Some say Hallmark movies are essential for a complete Christmas. Now, imagine if they took place in Bangkok. What would that look like?

A busy girl from the city rediscovers the meaning of Christmas after meeting a hunky guy from a small town who meets her three times a day by pure coincidence. They’re both white, wearing red and green, and citing dialogues no one would say in real life. We know what Hallmark movies are like, but what would they be like if they were made in Bangkok? We compiled a list of possibilities.

[Hero and featured image credit: A Dickens of a Holiday (2021), Hallmark Channel]

I've updated my Hallmark movie montage with 2019's crop. Poster formula still going strong. pic.twitter.com/om0CQoZ4lu — Dave Addey (@daveaddey) December 14, 2019

What would Hallmark movies be like if they were made in Bangkok?

1. Snow is essential to a good Hallmark setting, so the closest thing in Bangkok would be at Dreamworld amusement park, where this film would have to take place.

2. You need well-timed romantic carollers outside your door. We don’t think that can be done here, but outside your hotel room is very doable. The St. Regis Bangkok is planning to invite choirs, and Bangkokians love hanging out at hotels, so that’s very fitting.

3. Someone in the cast must be a singer for a grand musical number—it doesn’t mean they have to be good, they just have to sing. They’d practice at Manekineko karaoke for good measure.

Never ever in my life have I said "I love this song!" then found myself romantically slow dancing to Silent Night. Or any Xmas song with a religious theme. I swear, #hallmarkchristmasmovies do the most. License some songs @hallmarkchannel — Cosmic Soup🌌 (@cosmicsoup221b) November 16, 2022

4. Matchmaking is a common feature in Hallmark Christmas movies. Invite two single parents to Ms.Jigger and let the romantic vibes sink all over them. On the way home, as their love flourishes, it would normally start snowing. In Bangkok, this may be an unexpected monsoon shower and surprise flooding.

5. The main character is always going through an existential crisis. “It’s Christmas, maybe this time it will get better,” they say, as they shop for rose-tinted glasses at Platinum and try to see a brighter day.

6. According to Hallmark Christmas movies, the characters can only choose between being successful in their careers, or being close to the family. In the Bangkok edition, there isn’t really a choice. You have to have both, or feel the wrath of prying relatives at family reunion dinner.

7. “There is more to Christmas than just presents” seems to be one of the common tropes. Feel the overwhelming sense of love and family at one of Patpong‘s fine establishments where they’ll take care of you in ways you never thought possible.

“I have to tell him how I feel, the best way I know how, with gingerbread” The absolute worst dialogue and I love it #hallmarkchristmasmovies — Sarah Walker (@sarah25belle) November 18, 2022

8. Some Hallmark Christmas movies centre on long-time friends, who are pushed into each other’s orbits only because of the Christmas spirit in the air. They’d buy some flowers at Wynn Wood florist and confess that love. Instead of decorating gingerbread men together, they’d decorate Ting Ting Bingsu with toppings of their choice. Aw.

9. A distant, manipulative boyfriend is the key villain in a Christmas movie. Find one of these on Bangkok Tinder. You’ll get your happy ending as you shake him off in the last act of the movie.

10. Christmas is often shown with holiday magic, with elves and Santa performing tricks and miracles. Sadly, magic doesn’t exist, but the closest legal thing would be to get some now-legal weed at The Dispensary. High THC only, please, and high spirits only this festive season — no matter where you are.