Harry Potter anniversary: 5 best Harry Potter podcasts on Spotify

Happy anniversary Harry Potter! Potterheads, the nickname for fans of the boy wizard, are getting ready to celebrate the release of the first movie, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” on November 16, 2001 in the United States. Spotify is getting in on this community’s celebrations by unveiling the top 5 most listened to podcasts in the world.

[Hero Image Credit: Potterless via Facebook; Featured Image Credit: MuggleCast via Facebook]

Harry Potter podcasts are popular to date

In first place, “Potterless” follows Mike Schubert, an adult reading the “Harry Potter” saga for the first time, accompanied by inveterate fans. The podcast is very popular throughout the world. To date, “Potterless” has 192 episodes.

In second place, “Harry Potter and the Sacred Text,” takes various themes from the novels and draws real-life lessons from them. “Swish and Flick: A Harry Potter Podcast” invites us into a discussion between four friends who are fans of the magical world. They share various pieces of additional information they have learned from reading the different chapters of the books, but also discuss theories about the boy wizard’s story.

“MuggleCast: the Harry Potter podcast,” in fourth place, deals with novels as well as video games, movies, spin-offs and theme parks.

According to Spotify, more than 1700 podcasts from Harry Potter fans are available on the platform. The streaming giant did not specify the number of hours each podcast is listened to or the number of subscribers.

Top 5 most-listened-to Harry Potter podcasts on Spotify:

Potterless

Harry Potter and the Sacred Text

Swish and Flick: A Harry Potter Podcast

MuggleCast: the Harry Potter podcast

PotterCast: The Harry Potter Podcast (since 2005)

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.