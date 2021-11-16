Harry Potter themed cafes and bars to visit around the world

It was two decades ago when the movie version of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was released. The Chris Columbus directorial, which premiered in the US on 16 November 2001, not only catapulted Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson to stardom but also introduced many — who weren’t aware of the Harry Potter book series — to the magical world of Hogwarts.

Apart from the characters, spells and magical creatures, another feature from the books and movies that grabbed the attention of fans was the food, especially butterbeer. Who wouldn’t love to head to Hogsmeade to get a pint of the butterscotch-y goodness?

For now, we will be happy to visit eateries that aim to recreate the magic of our favourite wizarding world. So, put on your sorting hats and read on about the 10 Harry Potter-themed cafes and bars that Potterheads should definitely visit to enjoy some food in the classic Hogwarts way.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: The Cauldron NYC]

Harry Potter themed cafes and bars around the world

Platform 1094, Singapore

“Your wizard go-to to satisfy your deep wizard desires”— Platform 1094 is a concept by Fresh Fruits Lab Group. The restaurant boasts of some incredible dishes and drinks, like the Goblet of Fire cocktail: a concoction of blue Curacao, lemonade and Bacardi.

The decor of this Harry Potter-themed restaurant will transport you into a magical world. The props and Insta-worthy backdrop are a dream come true for any Potterhead.

House-elves special pork ribs, lychee cake, and wizard’s secret message — chocolate Swiss roll with chocolate ganache topped with vanilla owl macaron, vanilla crumble and chocolate branches — are some amazing offerings on the menu.

Bad Owl Coffee, Nevada, US

This cafe is known to serve coffee with a dash of magic. Guests can enjoy their time at this quaint cafe as they munch on a variety of sandwiches, pastries, teas and flavoured coffee drinks.

The menu also includes butter brew, which is a version of the famous butterbeer latte from the Harry Potter movies. Apart from Nevada’s Las Vegas, you can visit Bad Owl Coffee in Chicago as well.

The Cauldron Co., New York, US

Looking for a magical pub experience? Then a visit to The Cauldron is a must if you are in the area. The place offers two types of reservations — Potions Experience, which is a private or semi-private cocktail-making experience for 2-10 people; dining and drinking reservation offers table reservations both inside the venue and outside for al fresco dining at the historic Stone Street.

They have an adult potions experience and family-friendly potions experience. Potions can be made both with and without alcohol. They have a range of vegan and gluten-free drinks available too.

The Cauldron Co. also has restaurants in London and Edinburgh.

Nimbus Coffee, Los Angeles, US

A warm and cosy coffee shop situated in Downtown LA, Nimbus Coffee will not disappoint a Potter fan. The decor of the coffee shop includes a mystical wand wall, vintage books and many painted portraits.

Serving artisan treats and tasty concoctions, their scrumptious menu consists of everything from pastries, coffees, lattes and exotic drinks like Dragon’s Breathe — Dark Cherry Vanilla compote infused with lemon and a dash of fairy dust.

​

The coffee shop sources produce and ingredients from local farms and specialty stores to create their delicacies.

Muggles Mug, Pennsylvania, US

Located in Pennsylvania’s Jim Thorpe, Muggles Mug is a beautiful coffee shop where patrons can sip their drinks while enjoying the Harry Potter films being played on the projector.

Their specialty lattes, coffee blends and other beverage offerings will leave you spellbound. The butterbeer (butterscotch concoction) and pop-up potion (popcorn and salted caramel) shouldn’t be missed at any cost.

Mandrakes A Magical Experience, Ormskirk, England

The cafe is not only dog-friendly but also uses ingredients from local food producers. People can also reserve the space for Harry Potter-themed parties, workshops, mixology nights, corporate events, quiz nights, book clubs, school clubs etc. Their magical desserts and drinks are something worth trying.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph: “After enjoying a coffee or a bite to eat visitors are free to explore the magically themed and decorated rooms, take part in a group quiz and even snap pictures with wands and robes.”

Hedley Books & Coffee, Malaysia

Replete with books, Hedley Books & Coffee is a haven for bibliophiles. A disclaimer on their Facebook page reads: “We are not associated or related to Warner Bros. We just have a small book cafe to encourage reading habits. All are welcome here.”

Guests can enjoy shuffling through a range of books while indulging in tasty delights like apple crumble, almond tiramisu and marble cheesecake.

9 ¾ Cafe, Hong Kong

A quaint upstairs restaurant in Mong Kok, the cafe is any Potterhead’s dream come true. The interior of the theme restaurant is decorated with exquisite Harry Potter merchandise and will surely vow you with its mystic.

Enjoy their amazing food which includes butterbeer, cheesy bacon fries, Forbidden Forest Aragog Salad (Thai salad with soft-shelled crab) and Hogwarts Feast (scrambled eggs and bacon slices).

The Witches Brew Diners, Philippines

If you are both a Harry Potter and Game of Thrones fan, The Witches Brew Diners should be on your must-visit list. This cafe has a lot to offer for the fans, including walls adorned with beautiful paintings for a perfect background for your pictures, board and card games among other things.

Pair the games with some amazing accompaniments like Harry Patty (burger), Wingardium Leviosa (wings platter) and Severus Steak (T-bone beef steak).

Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic butterbeer is their most popular drink. Other beverages to try are Polyjuice, Felix Felicix, and Dragon’s Blood.

Mesón De Los 3 Magos, México

Its website calls it a “themed restaurant full of magic, made by fans for fans”. According to them, 80 percent of the ingredients and dishes are handcrafted — whether it be bread or the pizza base. The restaurant prepares four different types of butter. Apart from the exclusive butterbeer recipe, they also cultivate fine herbs that are used in the dishes. The different varieties of pastas, nachos and paninis will definitely delight your taste buds.