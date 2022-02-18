Home > Culture > Entertainment > Hobi Day: J-Hope receives bizarre gift from Jin, BTS ARMY pour in love with surprises
18 Feb 2022 02:15 PM

Trinetra Paul
Korean boy band BTS member Jung Ho-seok, popularly known as J-Hope, turned a year older on 18 February and ARMY and fans have taken to Twitter and Weverse to celebrate the day.

Going by Korean traditions, J-Hope turned 29 and fellow members and fans showed their love with unexpected gifts. On Hobi Day, which his birthday is fondly called, jHopeDay started trending on Twitter.

Here’s how the ARMY celebrated J-Hope’s birthday and more

Jin’s gift

Fellow BTS member Jin had the most hilarious gift for the birthday boy. Leaving Twitterati and their fans in splits, J-Hope took to Instagram to share a video of the most mind-boggling present — a gold-plated resin toilet brush. Posting the story, he wrote, “A gift that shines as brightly as his face. I won’t have to worry about cleaning the toilet now.”

The post became viral and fans couldn’t help but comment on the bizarreness of the present. Curious fans and investigators dug deep into the gift idea and found the very details of the toilet brush.

One fan even wrote, “Jin’s gift for Hobi (is) looking so fancy, it’s an Alessi Merdolino Gold Toilet Brush.”

According to BTS’ Weverse translation page on Instagram, a picture of a birthday cake and strawberries was also a part of Jin’s present.

Another picture of large candles and the number 29 are seen on the cake. J-Hope captioned the post, “Faster than anyone, different with others.” J-Hope also shared a post of the duo as they laughed and wrote, “Lol” with laughing emojis.

Surprises by the ARMY

Apart from this, the ARMY left no stones unturned to celebrate their idol’s birthday. Surprising him with billboard features in Times Square, Seoul, and other locations to even mighty ice sculptures, they have set goals for how an idol’s birthday should be celebrated.

BTS concerts

The BTS is returning to the stage for three back-to-back concerts in Seoul from 10 to 13 March. The concert titled ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul’ will have an in-person audience and will also be live-streamed.

This comes as a major announcement by their agency Big Hit Music, as it will be their first stage concert after a gap of over two years.

(Main and feature image credit: BTS_official/ @BTS_bighit/ Twitter )

