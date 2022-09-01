Honne is coming back to Thailand this November 2022

We’ve loved them since Day 1 ◑—Honne officially confirms their appearance in Thailand this winter.

The English electronic duo will be returning to Thailand yet again with new materials, new sounds, and still the same old Honne we know and love.

They will be joining the roster of the international music festival River Fest, taking place in Chuen Ruedee Land, Kanchanaburi. Other confirmed artists include Eric Nam, Sam Kim, 10cm, and many more.

Tickets start at THB 1,600 per day, which can be purchased from Live Nation’s website.

[Hero and featured image credit: Honne/Facebook]