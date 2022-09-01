facebook
Honne is coming back to Thailand this November 2022
Culture
01 Sep 2022 12:00 PM

Honne is coming back to Thailand this November 2022

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

We’ve loved them since Day 1 ◑—Honne officially confirms their appearance in Thailand this winter.

The English electronic duo will be returning to Thailand yet again with new materials, new sounds, and still the same old Honne we know and love.

They will be joining the roster of the international music festival River Fest, taking place in Chuen Ruedee Land, Kanchanaburi. Other confirmed artists include Eric Nam, Sam Kim, 10cm, and many more.

Tickets start at THB 1,600 per day, which can be purchased from Live Nation’s website.

[Hero and featured image credit: Honne/Facebook]

Music Events concerts Spotify
Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok
A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.
