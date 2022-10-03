“What day is it?” asked Aaron Samuels. “It’s October 3rd,” replied Cady Heron. With that moment, Mean Girls Day was born, and we’re going out to celebrate.

Mean Girls (2004) is a cultural reset in cinematic history. Its impact has affected the lives of millions. The results differ, but the vast majority reported their skin being clear, their crops being watered, and their family putting their names back in the will upon watching. The understated influence of the film transcends generations, and gave us quotable moments that have their own private room at the back of our minds.

If you too subscribe to this pop cult, read on for how to celebrate Mean Girls Day in Bangkok.

[Hero and featured image credit: Mean Girls (2004), Broadway Video]

Here’s how to celebrate Mean Girls Day in Bangkok

1. Get your hair done at Kiki Beauty Space so your hair can be big and full of secrets.

2. Go to Bar Marco and pester them to put “Jingle Bell Rock” on.

3. Drive by with your car to Platinum and tell your loser friend to get in and go shopping.

4. Go to Sarnies Sourdough for an all-carb diet.

5. Get the people from The Rolling Pinn to bake a cake made out of rainbows and smiles and we’d eat it and be happy.

6. Get a class at Mastery Fencing Club to prep for the day you totally stab Caesar.

7. Buy a dress from Vatanika to get ready for Spring Fling.

8. Bar hop at Khaosan starting at midnight to remind yourself that the limit does not exist.

9. Cross the intersection at Sathorn to practice not getting hit by a bus.

10. Download Duolingo to learn Swedish—the language that everyone in Africa knows about.

Happy Mean Girls Day!