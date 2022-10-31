We don’t really dress up in costumes and go door to door in Bangkok for Halloween, but if we did, what might we expect the other side? Here are some ideas for how to trick or treat millennials in 2022.

Ah, westernised childhood. Whether you grew up in the US and actually did the trick-or-treating spiel, or whether you grew up here in Thailand and just learned about it through Hollywood movies, there’s no denying that one of the biggest associations with Halloween is the trick or treat ritual.

Children get into creative costumes on this one night of the year, and go trick-or-treating in the neighbourhoods, ringing door bells in the hopes of Halloween candy in return. They exclaim “trick or treat!” when suspecting and unsuspecting home owners open the door, threatened to either give the children sweets (treat) or be faced with shame (trick).

Whilst, we assume that most of our readers are well above the age where traditional trick or treating is acceptable, that doesn’t mean we can’t take part in the annual celebration. Below, we thought of a few ways we’d love to trick or treat millennials.

It’s all hypothetical, of course, as millennials would never ring an actual doorbell and actively seek that kind of human interaction. Hope you enjoy the read from your iPhone, tucked safely beneath your covers this Halloween 2022.

A guide to trick or treating millennials for Halloween in 2022

How to treat millennials for Halloween this year

8 hours of uninterrupted sleep, sans the help of Melatonin pills Multiple options for dairy-free milk A notification saying screen time was actually down this week Poached eggs with runny yolk that can be filmed for Instagram An invitation to talking about our feelings A 20-hour serial killer documentary, where each episode is 1.5 hours long Free same day delivery, with no minimum spend A charcuterie board that doesn’t cost a fortune in Asia Wine to accompany said charcuterie board that doesn’t cost a fortune in Asia Want to start a podcast?

How to trick millennials for Halloween this year