facebook
Home > Culture > Entertainment > HoYeon Jung of ‘Squid Game’ fame debuts in The Weeknd’s new video
HoYeon Jung of ‘Squid Game’ fame debuts in The Weeknd’s new video
Culture
07 Apr 2022 07:58 PM

HoYeon Jung of ‘Squid Game’ fame debuts in The Weeknd’s new video

Nathan Erickson
Editor-in-Chief
HoYeon Jung of ‘Squid Game’ fame debuts in The Weeknd’s new video
Culture
HoYeon Jung of ‘Squid Game’ fame debuts in The Weeknd’s new video

Serving us Lost in Translation vibes, Squid Game rising star HoYeon Jung hit the bar with the Grammy award-winning artist for some “Out of Time” karaoke — and with a special cameo from Jim Carrey.

The Weeknd has dropped the visuals for his latest single “Out of Time”, featuring none other than Squid Game star HoYeon Jung (or is it just HoYeon now?) as she continues her global takeover of pop culture.

“Out of Time” comes with more than a few nods to Sofia Coppola’s 2003 film, Lost in Translation — the two strangers kindle a frenetic near-romance involving an elevator, a hotel bar and a karaoke machine, the last of which becomes an outlet to belt out the song’s lyrics, microphones in tow, all over the hotel. Clever.

It looks like things are going well for The Weeknd, before, as they tend to in Abel Tesfaye’s videos, things take a strange and unsettling turn at the very end. As the camera pans around a cold, white hospital room, legendary actor and funnyman Jim Carrey makes his cameo as a doctor, presenting a new face (literally) to the Dawn FM artist.

“Soon you’ll be healed, forgiven, and refreshed, free from all trauma, pain, guilt, and shame,” says Carrey. You’ll just have to watch.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong

Music The Weeknd Music Video HoYeon Jung
Nathan Erickson
Editor-in-Chief
Made in Seoul and based in Hong Kong, Nathan has covered food, fashion and music from New York to Paris to Oaxaca. He enjoys street photography, buying too many hooded sweatshirts and he'll never turn down a tequila soda. Catch him on weekends hiking trails all over Hong Kong in hopes of finding his idol, Chow Yun-fat.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.