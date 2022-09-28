Ryan Reynolds explains how Hugh Jackman is playing Wolverine In ‘Deadpool 3’

After announcing that Hugh Jackman is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), reprising his role as Wolverine, in Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds shared a second video explaining the timeline of the upcoming Deadpool-Wolverine team-up.

Reynolds first posted a video of himself seated on a couch, saying that Jackman is joining the cast of his film which marks the titular character’s first outing in a Disney production. Jackman made a ‘cameo’ appearance in the video.

As social media went into an overdrive over how the MCU is going to present Wolverine, Reynolds posted another video, this time featuring Jackman alongside him, to share ‘more details’. Or at least that’s what everyone expected.

[Hero and featured image credit: Wolverine/Facebook]

More about the MCU entry of Deadpool and Wolverine

Deadpool 3 timeline

When Reynolds announced that Jackman is joining him on Deadpool 3, fans of Wolverine could not contain their excitement. The video by Reynolds, posted on both Instagram and Twitter, was also shared by Jackman. It went viral within minutes.

But fans pointed out that Jackman’s Wolverine died in Logan (2017), which was widely reported as his final film as the powerful mutant with adamantium claws.

The timeline explainer came more than 12 hours after the first video, in keeping with their genius-level marketing style with which they made the initial announcement.

Featuring both Reynolds and Jackman, the second video also followed the first in its style of classic humour.

“Logan takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan. Not touching that,” Reynolds says.

But just as both Jackman and Reynolds are seemingly about to give away more details, the video smartly cuts to Wham!’s song, “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.”

While the song is on, Jackson and Reynolds are hilariously seen enacting out what they might be doing in Deadpool 3. The music ends just when they are done ‘explaining.’

Both Reynolds and Jackman then thank Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige and the video ends with a slideshow of the two actors sharing happy moments in real life.

Quick explainer video that tackles…

1) Timeline questions

2) Logan canon

3) MCU FAQ

4) Whether we can do this all day or not pic.twitter.com/50lBsfYS5p — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 28, 2022

The first announcement

Reynolds, who has played Wade Wilson/Deadpool in three films, first made the announcement with a video.

“Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now,” he begins.

“I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside. And I…I have nothing. Yeah, just completely empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea,” he says with a characteristic deadpan humour backed by visuals of him in the woods, reading a book, and playing with a ball.

And then he reveals the secret.

“Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” Reynolds asks as Jackman is seen walking up the stairs behind him.

“Yeah, sure Ryan,” Jackman replies, as Reynolds lets out a smile.

The footage then ends with Whitney Houston’s song “I Will Always Love You,” but with the subtitle changed to “I will always love Hugh.” The words “Coming Hughn” appear before a Deadpool logo sliced by Wolverine’s three claws.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Deadpool 3 release date and other X-Men characters in MCU

Deadpool 3 is set to release on 6 September 2024 as part of the MCU.

Originally distributed by 20th Century Fox, the previous two films on the titular wise-cracking mercenary — both starring Reynolds — were set as spin-offs of the X-Men franchise. Reynolds first played a different version of the character in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009).

The two Deadpool films remain the highest-grossing movies of the X-Men franchise each earning over USD 780 worldwide.

Jackman played Wolverine in eight films of the X-Men franchise, starting with X-Men (2000).

Both Deadpool and Wolverine characters became part of Disney’s slate with acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019. Several other Marvel comic book characters, including Fantastic Four, will also appear in future MCU films.