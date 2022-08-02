Hungry? The BTS x SNICKERS collab is now on shelves in Thailand

Famous chocolate bar brand Snickers is collaborating with BTS, and the sudden drop made fans extremely excited, as it is only available in a select few countries — Thailand being one of them. Have you got yours?

Korean boy band BTS needs no introduction at this point. They are everywhere these days, and who can blame them? They are global ambassadors for Louis Vuitton, Coca-Cola, and Samsung. Disney stocks went up when they partnered with the band. McDonald’s BTS meal sold out the first day, and their sauce was on sale separately on Amazon the next day. The boy band also have countless product collaborations, from chewing gum to phone cases and even cars.

Their next collab: Snickers. The American chocolate brand has been a staple in the pantry for many, and they recently released new packaging with various hit songs from BTS. After fans hit the stores and discovered the surprising release, they took it to the internet, and the internet is on fire once again.

Many are praising the reach of BTS—how they have become such a recognisable, global brand, while others hope this campaign spreads to other countries so fans all over the world can get their hands on this collaboration.

[Hero and featured image credit: BTS/Facebook]

Here are some reactions of fans discovering the BTS x SNICKERS collab:

Uhm what do you mean BTS x Snickers?!! Did I miss something?! pic.twitter.com/cUgDy8J9EG — Jane⁷ in the box. (@jindugh) July 29, 2022

the fact that most of us been here on twitter all day but still missed this bts x snickers. pic.twitter.com/BKEcZXIZGl — bts quotes archive⁷ (@btsqtsarchive) July 29, 2022

EVERYONE!!! BTS X SNICKERS IS NOW AVAILABLE ONLINEEEEE pic.twitter.com/AQ7m8iNhac — arial⁷ (@bunnehtae) July 31, 2022

THEY DIDN'T LET A WORD OUT BOUT BTS X SNICKERS????? pic.twitter.com/whSydcG6wG — bttce chief taegikooker (@namvki) July 29, 2022

We have finally come full circle🍫🥜#BTSxSNICKERS Credit to the various owners pic.twitter.com/COXmbFkIZ9 — Aurelia 💜 (@AureliaOT7) July 29, 2022

Bangkok army, have you got yours?