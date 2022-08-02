facebook
Home > Culture > Entertainment > Hungry? The BTS x SNICKERS collab is now on shelves in Thailand
Hungry? The BTS x SNICKERS collab is now on shelves in Thailand
Culture
02 Aug 2022 12:30 PM

Hungry? The BTS x SNICKERS collab is now on shelves in Thailand

Vichayuth Chantan
Hungry? The BTS x SNICKERS collab is now on shelves in Thailand
Culture
Hungry? The BTS x SNICKERS collab is now on shelves in Thailand

Famous chocolate bar brand Snickers is collaborating with BTS, and the sudden drop made fans extremely excited, as it is only available in a select few countries — Thailand being one of them. Have you got yours?

Korean boy band BTS needs no introduction at this point. They are everywhere these days, and who can blame them? They are global ambassadors for Louis Vuitton, Coca-Cola, and Samsung. Disney stocks went up when they partnered with the band. McDonald’s BTS meal sold out the first day, and their sauce was on sale separately on Amazon the next day. The boy band also have countless product collaborations, from chewing gum to phone cases and even cars.

Their next collab: Snickers. The American chocolate brand has been a staple in the pantry for many, and they recently released new packaging with various hit songs from BTS. After fans hit the stores and discovered the surprising release, they took it to the internet, and the internet is on fire once again.

Many are praising the reach of BTS—how they have become such a recognisable, global brand, while others hope this campaign spreads to other countries so fans all over the world can get their hands on this collaboration.

[Hero and featured image credit: BTS/Facebook]

Here are some reactions of fans discovering the BTS x SNICKERS collab:

 

Bangkok army, have you got yours?

Snacks Kpop BTS
You might also like ...
Vichayuth Chantan
A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.