Park Seo-joon, Peakboy, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and BTS’ V feature in first poster of ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’

Five of the top Korean stars across music, TV shows and films are coming together for a new travel reality show which will start airing exclusively on Disney+ on 22 July. Titled IN THE SOOP: Friendcation, the show will feature Park Seo-joon, Peakboy, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and V from K-pop boy band BTS.

Viewers of the reality show can take a closer look at the five celebrity friends — together known as the Wooga Squad — as they bond over the course of the show, away from the spotlight.

Here’s all we know about the Korean reality show IN THE SOOP : Friendcation

About the show

According to Disney+, the travel reality show will show the five enjoying nature and spending time with each other as close friends. They will be seen indulging in their favourite pastimes in a laid-back setting in “a well-earned break away from the pressures of day-to-day stardom.”

In the first poster of IN THE SOOP: Friendcation, the five celebrities can be seen posing in a relaxed manner. Wearing comfortable, warm clothes, the boys appear to be simply chilling. A guitar in a black case can be seen on one side of the poster.

#IN_THE_SOOP : Friendcation Official Poster 1 ✔️Premieres July 22

➡️JTBC : 7/22(금) 밤 9시 첫 방송 (KST)

➡️Disney+ : 7/22(금) 밤 11시 공개 (KST) ✔️Cast : 박서준, 픽보이, 최우식, 박형식, 뷔

✔️New episodes on Disney+ every Friday at 11PM (KST)#인더숲 #우정여행 pic.twitter.com/EJizlIFmNC — IN THE SOOP Official (@INTHESOOP_TV) July 6, 2022

Who are the five celebrities?

Park Seo-joon is a renowned Korean actor who has a string of highly successful films and shows to his credit. These include Kill Me, Heal Me (2015), Midnight Runners (2017), What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018) and The Divine Fury (2019). In 2020, he garnered critical praise for his lead role in the series Itaewon Class.

Choi Woo-shik is widely known to international audiences for his main role in Parasite (2019), which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes and four Oscars, including best picture, at the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020. His other films include Train to Busan (2016), The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (2018) and The Policeman’s Lineage (2022).

K-pop group ZE:A’s Park Hyung-sik is also known for making appearances on television shows like The Heirs (2013), Strong Girl Bong-soon (2017), Happiness (2021) and Soundtrack #1 (2022).

Peakboy is a singer-songwriter and record producer who has often brought members of the Wooga Squad together to feature in his music videos such as “Gyopo Hairstyle,” a song released in July 2021.

While all members of the group are aged 30 or above, V is the youngest at 26 years but needs no introduction as one of the seven members of the acclaimed BTS.

IN THE SOOP: Friendcation is a spin-off of HYBE’s reality programme named IN THE SOOP which focused on BTS.

The spin-off will have four episodes, each dropping on Fridays starting 22 July on Disney+.

(Main and Featured images: Disney+)