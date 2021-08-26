International Dog Day 2021: if you were a dog, which breed would you be?

Perhaps you’re a Chihuahua? A golden retriever? A Dalmatian? This International Dog Day 2021, read on to find out which dog breed you would be. We pawmise this is a fun read.

Dog lover or not, we’re sure you’d love to find out which dog breed best resembles your personality. Maybe you are your most preferred breed, or maybe you are a breed you’d never expect. Dog moms and dads, it’s time to find out what you have in common with your furry friends. Perhaps you’re spunky like a Chihuahua, vigilant like a German Shepherd, or companionable like a Golden Retriever. Celebrating International Dog Day 2021, it’s time to find out.

[Featured and Hero Image Credit: Goochie Poochie Grooming/Pexels]