Jimin of and Taeyang of collaborate on “Vibe”

After enthralling the audience with unmissable beats and tunes with their respective K-pop groups, BTS’ Jimin and BIGBANG member Taeyang have joined hands for a new collaborative track called “Vibe.”

The song, released on 13 January 2023, had K-pop fans already buzzing after the teaser was released a couple of days ago. The announcement for the Taeyang x Jimin collaboration came on 4 January, when the former shared a poster on his social media.

More about Taeyang and Jimin’s collaboration

About “Vibe”

The 3-minute long high-energy track is a blend of R&B and pop music. It is co-written by Taeyang and singer-songwriter Vince. Besides the two, Jimin, THEBLACKLABEL’s Teddy Park, Kush and 24 are also the co-composers for “Vibe”.

Opening with the lines “Girl you gotta know you got that vibe, your smile is like fine art,” the song sets the mood instantly with the two idols dancing to groovy beats.

This track also marks the first collaboration between the BTS star and the BIGBANG member. In fact, this comes shortly after Taeyang ended his contract with YG Entertainment and moved under its subsidiary agency THEBLACKLABEL in the last of December 2022. It marks his first solo in six years.

Jimin x Taeyang collaboration

“Vibe” marks the first collaboration between the two K-pop stars. What makes this track even more special to BTS ARMY is that it is Jimin’s first solo collaboration after the band members started their army enlistment and announced to focus on pursuing their solo endeavours before returning together in 2025.

However, it will be his second solo project outside of BTS; the first was an original soundtrack named “With You” with Ha Sung-woon for a K-drama called Our Blues.

For Taeyang too, it is a big step after ending his contract with YG Entertainment. However, a Pinkvilla report states that he will continue to be a part of all future BIGBANG projects and endeavours.

It was in December 2022, that news of such a collaboration began taking wings. Right after his agency change, Taeyang posted a couple of photos on Instagram (which are now deleted) with the caption #2023. It did not fail to raise the hype as hawk-eyed fans were delighted to spot Jimin in them, despite his back turned to the camera.

THEBLACKLABEL posted an 18-second long teaser video of “Vibe” on social media handles on 11 January and sent the internet in a happy buzz.

What is in store for BTS and BIGBANG

For BTS members it is expected to be a year of solo projects. Along with Jimin, Suga, Jungkook and V are also expected to release their respective solo albums. While Jin is serving in the South Korean military, Suga is expected to join next.

For BIGBANG too, it is an eventful time. Besides Taeyang, another member, Daesung, has also decided to leave the parent company, states the Pinkvilla report. Therefore, only the group leader G-Dragon remains with YG Entertainment.

(Main and feature image: Courtesy TAEYANG/ @_youngbae_/ Instagram)