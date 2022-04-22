Justice World Tour: Justin Bieber heads to Bangkok this 2022

Beliebers, this one is for you. Justin Bieber is coming to Bangkok later this year.

Pre-pandemic, Bangkok hosted countless concerts and music festivals. The city loved it, the artists loved it, the people loved it. It was a thing to count the number of concerts and/or music festivals you attended – the more, the better (aka the cooler you were). But, ever since the life-altering, world-changing COVID-19, Spotify has become the new concert and concert-goers have switched from shouting the lyrics with sweaty strangers to shouting the lyrics alone at home. Until now.

Earlier today, AEG Presents Asia announced the arrival of Justin Bieber in Bangkok via posting a cryptic video on their social media channels, with the caption ‘I need you to hold on!!!’ So, we’re holding on.

The Canadian singer is heading to the capital city as part of his Justice World Tour which runs from 18 February 2022 to 25 March 2023. Though the date and venue for Bangkok have not been announced yet, we’re suspecting a concert during the month of October or November, since those are the months he’ll be performing in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Jakarta.

Long gone are the days of screeching to the lyrics of Baby. Now, it’s singing to Peaches. Whether we’re fans of his music or not, we can all agree that the 28-year-old’s songs tend to create a stir in the music world. Some have been devoted Beliebers since adolescence, some became fans of the star since his voice hit puberty, and some are just itching to attend a concert. Either way, we believe this is exciting news for many.

[Hero and featured image credit: AEG Presents Asia]