Lifestyle Asia Playlist April 2022: Panpuri sets the tune for summer with Andaman Sails

We know it’s been rough the past two years, but it’s almost halfway into the year now, and that means summer is finally here. And with summer in full bloom, nothing can go wrong – as Panpuri’s Andaman Sails Playlist proves it.

It’s time for you to let go of the past, be present, and unleash that inner free spirit in you that’s just so ready to break free. With that in mind, get ready to get on your feet and groove along these mellow and upbeat tunes to make you feel as rejuvenated and refreshed. Transport yourself along the ocean breeze, feet into the sand, and sailing through the sunset. Inspired by the scent and candle of the same name, Panpuri’s Andaman Sails playlist is perfect for this.

Start the playlist off with some deep jazzy tunes with Running for You but TEYMORI and Jace XL. If you’re in the mood for some reggae, then elope by dj poolboi will do the trick. Feeling dancey? Close your eyes and move to the rhythms of Ya Just Need 2 Believe in Yaself by Falomour, Drop Me a Line by Midnight Magic or Manhattan to Brooklyn by Tour-Maubourg. For a soulful, lyrical RnB, then Irrational by Shay Lia will keep you coming back for more.

What more can we say? This playlist will automatically let you loose, unwind, and prepare for a chilled out, fun out, bun’s out summer that we all deserve. Don’t worry, there’s 50 songs in the playlist, so you’ll never get bored.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Panpuri]