Lifestyle Asia Playlist July 2021: Stay at Home Edition

July may be monsoon season for us, but everywhere else in the world, summer is in full swing. While people on the other side of the globe are sipping iced drinks and enjoying the outdoors, Thais are not only sheltering from the rain, but also from the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. But don’t let this round of lockdown put you down. You have all the time in the world to recreate your favourite summer mood at home, and there’s no better way than with some music.

[Hero Image Credit: Elizeu Dias/Unsplash; Feature Image Credit: Kong Jun/Unsplash]

Your next summer playlist should transport you to the beach and accompany the relaxing sound of waves hitting the shore or splashing into the pool. Be it lo-fi songs or throwback songs of the summer, our selection will get you imagining yourself with a refreshing drink in your hand under the summer sun again.

Start off with Malibu by Miley Cyrus, which will give you major throwback feels. Then up your nostalgia factor by a notch with newer songs like Solar Power by Lorde or, MAMACITA by Black Eyed Peas.

There are also some summer classics that you shouldn’t forget when curating a playlist. Take for example 2015’s summer hit I Took A Pill In Ibiza by Mike Posner or Rockstar by Post Malone featuring 21 Savage. It’s impossible for you to not sing along to these songs. These ‘songs of the summer’ are at the heart of a great summer playlist, which is something you and your friends might enjoy creating together.

Building out your summer playlist

Playlists are always a great way to discover something new, especially during times like these. Holiday Fling by Cupnoodle or dancing in the kitchen by Zachary Knowles are songs that bring the sunshine to summer. The songs are the epitome of what this season should feel like. Summertime in Paris by Jaden and WILLOW is also another song that should be on your playlist. It’ll remind you of friends both new and old that you’ve been missing.

We’ve got more for you to recreate the summer vibe. Try Sunflower, Vol. 6 by Harry Styles or Sweet as Coca-Cola by PEABOD. Ready to find out what else is on the ideal throwback summer playlist? We’ve combined the old, the new, the upbeat, and the calming lo-fis into this Spotify playlist, which is the perfect start to a slow, stay-at-home summer.

