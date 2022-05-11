facebook
Home > Culture > Entertainment > Lifestyle Asia Playlist May 2022: The Soundtrack of Your Life
Lifestyle Asia Playlist May 2022: The Soundtrack of Your Life
Culture
11 May 2022 05:05 PM

Lifestyle Asia Playlist May 2022: The Soundtrack of Your Life

pear maneechote
Lifestyle Asia Playlist May 2022: The Soundtrack of Your Life
Culture
Lifestyle Asia Playlist May 2022: The Soundtrack of Your Life

Film lovers, unite!

Award season may be over, but that doesn’t mean the film festivals are. As a matter of fact – that’s far from it. 

With the Cannes Film Festival, one of the biggest film festivals in the world, coming in tow (Tue, May 17, 2022 – Sat, May 28, 2022), what’s a more opportune time to seize this opportunity to create a playlist dedicated to films?

The entire world, including the world of cinema, has been completely upended by the coronavirus pandemic. But during the past year, we have also seen a re-emergence in films, and we’re all here for it. From Marvel films and musicals to cinematographic masterpieces, it looks like we’re almost back to our usual programming now. If you’re feeling in the mood for some songs from your favourite movies of the past year, go on and press play.

Culture Entertainment Lifestyle Asia Playlist soundtracks
pear maneechote
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.