Lifestyle Asia Playlist May 2022: The Soundtrack of Your Life

Film lovers, unite!

Award season may be over, but that doesn’t mean the film festivals are. As a matter of fact – that’s far from it.

With the Cannes Film Festival, one of the biggest film festivals in the world, coming in tow (Tue, May 17, 2022 – Sat, May 28, 2022), what’s a more opportune time to seize this opportunity to create a playlist dedicated to films?

The entire world, including the world of cinema, has been completely upended by the coronavirus pandemic. But during the past year, we have also seen a re-emergence in films, and we’re all here for it. From Marvel films and musicals to cinematographic masterpieces, it looks like we’re almost back to our usual programming now. If you’re feeling in the mood for some songs from your favourite movies of the past year, go on and press play.