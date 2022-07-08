Lifestyle Asia Playlist July 2022: Note Panayanggool’s road trip jams

Note Panayanggool’s ultimate road-trip playlist takes us from traditional local instruments to some pretty vibey beats.

Regulars on Lifestyle Asia BK, you know the drill: it’s time for this month’s Lifestyle Asia BK Playlist. As is our custom, each month we invite one of the city’s coolest personalities to create a personal tracklist, exclusively curated for our readers to jam to.

This month, as we celebrate the launch of our July digital cover, we’ve invited none other than our cover star to compile this playlist for us. Cue: Note Panayanggool.

An artist and musician in her own right, Note’s playlist is — as to only be expected — a whole vibe, and wholesomely so. Perfect for those looking for something that’s anything but mainstream, Note provides us with a selection that celebrates music from all cultures, all of which nod to what has inspired her own creative journey.

Not your everyday playlist

“The playlist is quite exotic,” Note explains, “it’s got a lot of music from other countries, or traditional music with a contemporary twist. It’s not… commercial, and there’s a little specialness to it.”

Though fond of the dreamy, entrancing beats, such music holds a deeper meaning for Note as well. “You learn more,” she says simply, “when you listen to traditional music. It tells you more about the country, the culture, and the people, because you understand what they groove to — what they vibe to.”

A love for local instruments

“I love songs that incorporate a lot of traditional local instruments,” she tells us, “and in my own music, I’m inspired by local Thai instruments as well.” As for which ones in particular, Note shares a soft spot for those from the North. “I really love all the local instruments in Thailand, especially the Northern ones like the Salor and Seung. They just sound so pretty.”