How Lizzo does the viral TikTok ‘Lizzo Treadmill Strut’

Lizzo posted a video on TikTok that’s all but guaranteed to make you want to hop on the treadmill. In the clip, the “About Damn Time” singer walked and jogged to some of her hit songs, but she wasn’t just winging it. She was following a workout that’s been spreading on TikTok dubbed the “Lizzo Treadmill Strut.”

ICYMI, there’s a workout trend making the rounds on TikTok that involves walking and jogging to an artist’s hit songs on the treadmill. TikTok creator Allie Bennett seems to have started the trend and has made videos of the so-called “strut” workouts set to a variety of popular musicians’ songs, including Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, and Justin Bieber.

Lizzo’s TikTok workout

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

All of the celebrity-inspired sweat sessions follow a similar pattern. Bennett suggests starting the workout by finding your pace to a specific song, then adding .1 mph on the treadmill each time a song from one of her playlists (designed not to be put on shuffle) changes. She starts at 3.4 mph and works her way up to 3.8 mph before speeding up to a 7.0 mph run for two more songs, though she encourages her followers to stick with a fast walk if they prefer. All that’s left after that is a 3.2 mph cool-down for a final song, and you’ve completed the 30-minute workout.

Her instructional video for the Lizzo-specific workout has more than 1.4 million views on TikTok, so it’s no wonder Lizzo herself got wind of it. “WOOOOOOOOW DOING THIS,” the singer commented on the clip earlier this month. True to her word, Lizzo did try the workout, and based on the video she posted on TikTok, she enjoyed the cardio session set to her own jams.

In the TikTok video, Lizzo speed-walks to “About Damn Time,” “Tempo,” “Exactly How I Feel,” “Juice,” “Fitness,” and “Rumors.” Then, she jogs to “Soulmate” and “Truth Hurts,” finishing up the workout with a bit of twerking (yes, while still on the moving treadmill) to “Good as Hell.” Her starting treadmill speed was 2.5 mph and she jogged at 3.6 mph, according to her caption. “Not everyone’s journey is the same but we all can STRUT LIKE A BADDIE HEAUX?,” wrote Lizzo.

So, just how effective is the Lizzo Treadmill Strut? “If you don’t usually work out, walking is fantastic for baseline human health, burning calories, building bone density, and improving circulation,” Albert Matheny, RD, CSCS, co-founder of SoHo Strength Lab, Promix Nutrition, and ARENA, previously told Shape.

Bonus: Listening to music has legitimate benefits both inside and outside of the gym. For starters, studies have found music can help people exercise longer, music may improve running performance, and music may make doing HIIT workouts more enjoyable. A 2022 study also linked music to improved physical and mental health.

So, if you want to feel “Good as Hell,” you may want to cue up some Lizzo and hop on the treadmill or head outside for a walk or run.

This story first appeared on www.shape.com

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Getty Images)

© 2021 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed from Shape.com and published with permission of Meredith Corporation. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.

Shape and the Shape Logo are registered trademarks of Meredith Corporation. Used under License.