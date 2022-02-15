‘The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’ anime film to release in April 2024

For all The Lord of the Rings (LOTR) fans, Warner Bros has some exciting news!

After being one of the highest grossing franchises of all times, The Lord of the Rings is set to hit the big screens and this time it is with an anime feature produced by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros Animation.

The film is slated for a release on 12 April 2024.

Here’s what we know so far about The Lord of the Rings anime feature

About the movie

The anime, titled The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, is a prequel that will focus on the mighty ruler and ninth King of Rohan, Helm Hammerhand and the creation of Helm’s Deep.

The film is set about two centuries before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will dive deep into the background of the creation of Helm’s Deep— that was featured in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

Helm’s Deep has been witness to one of the greatest battles in cinematic history to be ever filmed— Battle Of The Hornburg and during the War of the Rings. Upholding its history and the untold story behind its creation in the form of an anime is something that fans are looking forward to.

The Team

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim has an incredibly talented team dedicated to making the film a success and as much stellar as the other names in the franchise. While, as of now, Peter Jackson is not part of this production, things can change.

The anime is being helmed by Kenji Kamiyama, who directed animes Blade Runner: Black Lotus (2021) and Ghost in the Shell: Solid State Society (2011).

Philippa Boyens, who was part of the Oscar-winning screenwriting team of the trilogy 20 years back, is onboard as the executive producer.

Boyens’ daughter Phoebe Gittins and writing partner Arty Papageorgiou are in charge of penning the screenplay, while Oscar winning makeup artist and visual effects designer for LOTR Richard Taylor, LOTR’s Oscar-winning art director Alan Lee and illustrator John Howe are part of the creative team.

The voice cast for the film is yet to be announced.

Production and distribution

The partnership announcement of New Line Cinema and Warner Bros Animation for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim was made in June 2021.

Since then, the production work has been in full swing in the veteran anime filmmaker’s studio Sola Entertainment.

The film will be globally distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Speaking to Variety, Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said, “It’s a gift to be able to revisit Middle-earth with many of the same creative visionaries and the talented Kenji Kamiyama at the helm. This will be an epic portrayal unlike anything audiences have ever seen.”

Other LOTR productions

This announcement comes shortly after the trailer of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series was unveiled at the 2022 Super Bowl on 13 February.

The series is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on 2 September 2022. It will explore the 20 rings that Sauron made for the races of men, elves and dwarfs, along with the one he made for himself.

(Main and featured image credit: IMDb)