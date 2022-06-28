Mario Kart Tour’s next race will take place in Bangkok

It’s official—Mario Kart Tour, along with its iconic cast of characters, is coming to the Big Mango.

Most of us have all heard of the popular Mario racing franchise Mario Kart. Mario Kart Tour is basically the mobile version, but the level of fun is arguably on par. Now, this level of fun is coming to our very own city of Bangkok.

The tours are the main events of the game, each one lasting for two weeks and taking place in cities all over the world. Participating players are also able to receive in-game items and collectibles that represent the cities they play in. From Tokyo to New York, players have finally virtually visited and competed in those cities referenced by the rapper Pitbull.

Bangkok is next on the list.

[Hero and featured image credit: Mario Kart Tour/Facebook]

On their social media platforms, Mario Kart Tour has announced through a trailer that Bangkok will be their next destination, titled ‘Bangkok Rush’. Taking place after The Metropolitan Tour that has just wrapped up, players will be able to see Wat Arun, bounce on the boats along the floating market, and drive by the Democracy Monument.

The trailer also includes sneak peeks of collectibles that will be rewarded for the tour, including Daisy’s Thai dress, TukTuk kart, and a traditional Thai umbrella as a glider. Bangkokians, are you ready to join the game?