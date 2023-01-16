facebook
Home > What's On > News > Miss Universe 2022: The best Twitter reactions
Miss Universe 2022: The best Twitter reactions
Culture
16 Jan 2023 06:00 PM

Miss Universe 2022: The best Twitter reactions

Lifestyle Asia

Miss Universe 2022 just concluded with Miss USA, R’Bonney Gabriel winning the whole thing. Let’s see the reactions from Twitter.

It’s pageant season, so the Twitter girls and gays are on fire again. With the crowning of this year’s Miss Universe, it’s no wonder why the fire’s hotter than ever before. Join us and see how people are reacting to that costume Miss USA wore, which was burned into our memories without our consent, the absolute queen that is Miss Venezuela, and more.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Amy Leigh Barnard/Unsplash]

Twitter reactions to Miss Universe 2022

Is this a Drag Race unconventional materials challenge?

We feel you, boo

She’s the mother we didn’t deserve

But still, congrats to the reigning queen

Her neck, her back

We had to dodge the transphobes and celebrate Thailand’s own Anne Jakrajutatip, owner of the Miss Universe pageant

Also, the face that matches the opinion (Note: Khun Anne is a transwoman)

Judges, for your consideration:

Of course, a pageant wouldn’t be complete without a downpour of Pinoy pride

10s, 10s, 10s across the board

Ending on a wholesome note

Entertainment Social Media Miss Universe pageants reactions
You might also like ...
Miss Universe 2022: The best Twitter reactions

Lifestyle Asia

Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Lifestyle Asia and our sister titles PrestigeOnline and Augustman, curated from all of our editions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and India.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.