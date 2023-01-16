Miss Universe 2022: The best Twitter reactions

Miss Universe 2022 just concluded with Miss USA, R’Bonney Gabriel winning the whole thing. Let’s see the reactions from Twitter.

It’s pageant season, so the Twitter girls and gays are on fire again. With the crowning of this year’s Miss Universe, it’s no wonder why the fire’s hotter than ever before. Join us and see how people are reacting to that costume Miss USA wore, which was burned into our memories without our consent, the absolute queen that is Miss Venezuela, and more.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Amy Leigh Barnard/Unsplash]

Twitter reactions to Miss Universe 2022

Is this a Drag Race unconventional materials challenge?

IS THIS YALLS MISS UNIVERSE 2023??? sorry not sorry but Miss Venezuela deserved pic.twitter.com/rpufqmCRic — Evan Essence (@gworlfieri) January 15, 2023

We feel you, boo

She’s the mother we didn’t deserve

the REAL miss universe 2022 pic.twitter.com/uXuK5WNEbQ — victoria (@leclercsbby) January 15, 2023

But still, congrats to the reigning queen

He claimed it! 👑 Moments before the 71st Miss Universe, Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel's father Remigio Bonzon "R. Bon" Gabriel claimed that his daughter would win the competition. READ: https://t.co/9m8E4fdF4H COURTESY: @iamrenzerovie/IG pic.twitter.com/c0kNJZJgDj — GMA News (@gmanews) January 15, 2023

Her neck, her back

Miss USA won Miss Universe and we don’t even have good healthcare for any neck and back problems she may experience from this costume. Bless. pic.twitter.com/X5LRiI3hVr — April (@ReignOfApril) January 15, 2023

We had to dodge the transphobes and celebrate Thailand’s own Anne Jakrajutatip, owner of the Miss Universe pageant

Anne Jakrajutatip, the new owner of Miss Universe, delivered an empowering speech yesterday: “Welcome to the new era. From now on it’s gonna be run by women, owned by a trans woman, for all women around the world.” pic.twitter.com/TJXV8EPkAv — Dan Hastings-நாராயணன் (@notdanhastings) January 15, 2023

Also, the face that matches the opinion (Note: Khun Anne is a transwoman)

🚨Clown World News Update🚨

Dude that thinks he’s a “weeman” owns the Miss Universe Pageant for the first time in history. Watch pic.twitter.com/lMVAfkyB26 — Tony (@packingpatriot) January 16, 2023

Judges, for your consideration:

Beautiful Africans represented at Miss Universe. A thread 1. Hannah Iribhogbe (Nigeria) pic.twitter.com/nZGZi2bwqa — Half Virgin💦 (@modap_) January 16, 2023

Of course, a pageant wouldn’t be complete without a downpour of Pinoy pride

10s, 10s, 10s across the board

Nah they really didn’t choose her to be Miss Universe. That’s crazy pic.twitter.com/SgvUTaX4EJ — 21 Sad Migz△⃒⃘ (@FezInRealLife) January 15, 2023

Ending on a wholesome note