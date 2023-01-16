Miss Universe 2022: The best Twitter reactions

Miss Universe 2022 just concluded with Miss USA, R’Bonney Gabriel winning the whole thing. Let’s see the reactions from Twitter.
It’s pageant season, so the Twitter girls and gays are on fire again. With the crowning of this year’s Miss Universe, it’s no wonder why the fire’s hotter than ever before. Join us and see how people are reacting to that costume Miss USA wore, which was burned into our memories without our consent, the absolute queen that is Miss Venezuela, and more.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Amy Leigh Barnard/Unsplash]
Twitter reactions to Miss Universe 2022
Is this a Drag Race unconventional materials challenge?
IS THIS YALLS MISS UNIVERSE 2023??? sorry not sorry but Miss Venezuela deserved pic.twitter.com/rpufqmCRic
— Evan Essence (@gworlfieri) January 15, 2023
We feel you, boo
How ? pic.twitter.com/G2JIQ17DxS
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 15, 2023
She’s the mother we didn’t deserve
the REAL miss universe 2022 pic.twitter.com/uXuK5WNEbQ
— victoria (@leclercsbby) January 15, 2023
But still, congrats to the reigning queen
He claimed it! 👑
Moments before the 71st Miss Universe, Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel's father Remigio Bonzon "R. Bon" Gabriel claimed that his daughter would win the competition.
READ: https://t.co/9m8E4fdF4H
COURTESY: @iamrenzerovie/IG pic.twitter.com/c0kNJZJgDj
— GMA News (@gmanews) January 15, 2023
Her neck, her back
Miss USA won Miss Universe and we don’t even have good healthcare for any neck and back problems she may experience from this costume. Bless. pic.twitter.com/X5LRiI3hVr
— April (@ReignOfApril) January 15, 2023
We had to dodge the transphobes and celebrate Thailand’s own Anne Jakrajutatip, owner of the Miss Universe pageant
Anne Jakrajutatip, the new owner of Miss Universe, delivered an empowering speech yesterday: “Welcome to the new era. From now on it’s gonna be run by women, owned by a trans woman, for all women around the world.” pic.twitter.com/TJXV8EPkAv
— Dan Hastings-நாராயணன் (@notdanhastings) January 15, 2023
Also, the face that matches the opinion (Note: Khun Anne is a transwoman)
🚨Clown World News Update🚨
Dude that thinks he’s a “weeman” owns the Miss Universe Pageant for the first time in history. Watch pic.twitter.com/lMVAfkyB26
— Tony (@packingpatriot) January 16, 2023
Judges, for your consideration:
Beautiful Africans represented at Miss Universe. A thread
1. Hannah Iribhogbe (Nigeria) pic.twitter.com/nZGZi2bwqa
— Half Virgin💦 (@modap_) January 16, 2023
Of course, a pageant wouldn’t be complete without a downpour of Pinoy pride
Celeste Rabimbi Cortesi, EL TOCUYO, PHILIPPINES!!!👑🇵🇭
Miss Philippines, you may now take your first walk as Miss El Tocuyo 2022!#ElTocuyo #ElTocuyoAward #Philippines #71stMissUniverse #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/HgUwFLrCYL
— Shui🏹 (@shuiorigpb) January 16, 2023
10s, 10s, 10s across the board
Nah they really didn’t choose her to be Miss Universe. That’s crazy pic.twitter.com/SgvUTaX4EJ
— 21 Sad Migz△⃒⃘ (@FezInRealLife) January 15, 2023
Ending on a wholesome note
i will miss these ladies.. 🥲 this batch has the best girls and the sisterhood is everything 👑💫🇵🇭🇪🇸🇻🇳🇹🇭@AliciaFaubeI @CelesteCortesi#Spain #Philippines #Vietnam #Thailand #MissUniversePhilippines #MissUniverse #MissUniverseSpain #MissUniverso #missuniversethailand2022 pic.twitter.com/sirs1D1ofP
— i4hk (@i4hk2) January 15, 2023