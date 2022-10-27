facebook
This month in memes: October 2022
Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

From Halloween coming up to Van Gogh being the target yet again for some activist vandalism, here is the round up of the juiciest memes of October 2022.

Welcome to our roundup of the best memes posted throughout October 2022. Quite an eventful month has gone by, with Halloween, Kanye being controversial and loud once again, and Bangkok being its fun self with all the traffic jams. Find out about all of those and more, presented in our favourite news format: memes.

[Hero Image Credit: Cottonbro/Pexels]

Read the review: Ana was great, the rest was very, very, bad.

Oooh, stunnin’!

Black Adam is worth the watch—the critics are wrong

Ah yes, we haven’t heard about the oil crisis at all. Thank you for bringing attention to such an unnoticed problem.

Just tag me next time, damnit

Too late, don’t even go near Asoke

We can already hear the tunes at the back of our ears

So every month is October?

The stuff he said has always been wild and not in a good way—it’s a surprise this just happened.

Midnights‘ was just released, and the internet has their attention on Taylor Swift

Entertainment Social Media memes
Vichayuth Chantan

Content Writer, Bangkok

A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
