In case you missed it: our 10 most popular stories this 2021

Curious to know what LSA readers love reading about most? Here are LSA BK’s 10 most popular stories in 2021.
In the Lifestyle Asia Bangkok world, the year 2021 was all about Tokyo 2020 Olympics, K-dramas, K-pop, and lots more. In this annual roundup, we, the writers, get an insight into what you, the readers, read and revered most in this past year. Let’s get started.
We noticed that you loved Tokyo 2020 Olympics content, from suggestions on the male Olympians to follow on Instagram to our pick of the 10 hottest Olympic swimmers. Another topic you couldn’t get enough of? Any and all content to do with South Korean culture, aka Korean Wave. K wave becoming a global phenomenon was reflected in our most-read stories.
We’re also happy to see that Bangkokians appreciate our guide to the latest happenings and events in town. From Halloween to Loy Krathong to Christmas, we love being your source to what’s hot (and even what’s not) around the city.
Perhaps you’re one for end-of-year roundups, perhaps you’re an insider curious to know which stories made the list. Either way, in no particular order, here are our 10 most popular stories of 2021.
[Hero image credit: Olia Danilevich/Unsplash; featured image credit: Markus Winkler/Pexels]
10 most popular stories on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok this 2021:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- An itinerary for Russell Crowe in Bangkok, based on his best movies
- The 11 most popular K-pop girl groups to know
- 25 thoughts we had while watching ‘Squid Game’ on Netflix
- 8 Thai actors who are famous internationally
- Tokyo 2020: 11 male Olympians we’re following on Instagram
- Tokyo 2020 athletes who have become a sensation
- The 10 most romantic movie scenes of all time
- 12 outdoor restaurants in Bangkok you could visit for brunch this weekend
- 5 K-dramas with the strongest fashion game
- 5 facts about Anchilee Scott-Kemmis, the newly crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2021
Russell Crowe’s selfies in Bangkok were iconic. What was even more iconic than that? Russell Crowe reading, sharing, and loving this article. And clearly, our readers loved it just as much.
“He enjoys a late night cruise in a tuk tuk, yet is mindful of curfew, because he’s certainly no ‘American Gangster‘”
Category: Destinations
Publication date: 18 October 2021
As we said, you love South Korean Culture, and it shows. K-pop has evolved into a global phenomenon, and you’re part of the reason why.
“While BTS and EXO are among the world’s most successful K-pop boy bands, Korean girl groups are now dominating the pop music scene with their high-octane performances and euphonious vocals.”
Category: Entertainment
Publication date: 13 September 2021
The Squid Game phenomenon hailed as a milestone not only for K-dramas, but television shows as a whole.
“This Post Malone wannabe needs to die. The pastel dollhouse-like expanse is extremely Instagrammable. The pastel dollhouse-like expanse is extremely bizarre.”
Category: Film & TV
Publication date: 27 September 2021
We’re ecstatic. We’re proud. Thai stars are gaining international recognition, and we’re more than happy to show our support and love. Evidently, so do our readers.
“If you’re a fan of Thai movies, you might be familiar with the name Mai Davika. The Thai-Belgian actress and model is well known for her leading role in many of Thailand’s highest-grossing films like ‘Pee Mak‘, ‘The Scar’, ‘Heart Attack’, and ‘Suddenly Twenty’.”
Category: Entertainment
Publication date: 16 July 2021
One of the highlights of this year was the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics. On our website, one of the highlights of this year was attractive Olympians. No surprise there.
“With the Olympics well underway, a lot of the content that we have seen online is about the daily events. However, there’s no denying that there has been plenty excitement over who is competing in these events. Here are the hottest male Olympians that have been dominating our Instagram feed and inspiring us with their — err — sportsmanship. You know what we mean.”
Category: People
Publication date: 1 August 2021
Another popular Tokyo 2020 story was this one. You were sure keen to know which athletes became social media sensations.
“Zehra Gunes has been stunning fans around the world with captivating looks and fit physique. She’s currently playing as a middle blocker for the Turkish volleyball team, and her appearance in Tokyo 2020 will bring her a new height of popularity.”
Category: Culture
Publication date: 28 July 2021
You love love, and it shows. Written and published just a few days prior to Valentine’s Day, this is one of our top 10 most popular stories of 2021.
“Movie fans seem particularly keen on serenades, it seems, because another musical scene comes second in the list, with Ryan Gosling singing the Mills Brothers’ “You Always Hurt the One You Love” in “Blue Valentine.””
Category: Entertainment
Publication date: 11 February 2021
Outdoor brunching? Yes, please. Dining al fresco has become a favoured pursuit among city dwellers, as proven by this story being among the top 10 most-read stories in 2021.
“The dine-in ban has finally been lifted, and whether or not you’re ready to brave the great outdoors again, it’s always good to prepare a mental list. From classic Eggs Benny to Peruvian ceviche, here are the best outdoor restaurants you could visit about town. Given that these venues all have outdoor seating, most of them are pet-friendly too, so pack your pupper, don your favourite shades (and a silk mask), and get brunching. Bangkok, we’re back.”
Category: Dining
Publication date: 9 September 2021
Another article under the K wave umbrella that our readers adored was this one. An article that coalesces K-dramas and fashion? More, please.
“This K-drama is all about boss women; women who are working at the best web portal companies. They decide to put their careers ahead, but also look good doing it. Each scene is power suits upon power suits. One of the best outfits on the show is the hot pink Theory power suit worn by Cha Hyeon. She is able to express herself while looking like a boss as she walks into the office building.”
Category: Entertainment
Publication date: 1 July 2021
Anchilee Scott-Kemmis being crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2021 was a proud moment for Thais all over. Defying Thai beauty standards and advocating for body positivity, her #realsizebeauty made an impact, to say the least.
“This beauty queen wasn’t just an average varsity player. Believe it or not, Anchilee Scott- Kemmis was the captain of three sports teams: volleyball, basketball, and softball. She was even a part of Thailand’s national team selection, too.”
Category: People
Publication date: 26 October 2021