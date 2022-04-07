NCT’s Ten is the new team leader for Youku’s ‘Great Dance Crew’

South Korean boy group NCT’s Ten will join the reality TV show Great Dance Crew as a team leader, Youku announced on Twitter on 7 April. Since the “Paint Me Naked” singer has lately been quiet about his upcoming projects, this is big news for his fans.

(Main and Feature Image Credit: tenlee_1001/Instagram)

Ten joins Youku’s Great Dance Crew

The announcement

The official Twitter account of Youku posted a welcome tweet for Ten while praising his dance moves. The tweet read, “#GreatDanceCrew He is a refreshing senior of the dance crew and a soul dancer who always dominates the stage! GDC is open. Let’s welcome #TEN to join us! (sic).”

The account later shared another video, featuring Ten, and captioned it, “Together, we’re greater. Great Dance Crew (sic).”

Fans’ responses to the tweets have been pouring in since the announcement. However, the release date of the show is yet to be revealed.

This is not Ten’s first stint with a Youku show. The performer, who is known to be a perfectionist, first made an appearance in Youku’s Street Dance of China. He appeared as a judge in season 4 of the show and delivered some amazing performances.

What is Great Dance Crew?

Youku’s Great Dance Crew is a competitive reality show that has Alec Su as the main host. It includes female dancers from all walks of life in China. The other team leaders on the show are INTO1’s Santa, former Miss A member Wang Feifei and WJSN’s Cheng Xiao.

Ten’s other projects

Chittaphon Leechaiyapornkul, who goes by the stage name Ten, is renowned for his dance moves. He is the lead dancer, sub vocalist and rapper of NCT.

In 2019, he also became a part of WayV, which is a subunit of NCT. Apart from releasing songs with the bands, he also has some single hits to his name. He is known for his songs like “New Heroes”, “Dream In A Dream” and “Paint Me Naked”.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.