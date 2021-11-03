Home > Culture > Entertainment > Netflix makes its foray into online gaming with two ‘Stranger Things’ games
03 Nov 2021 11:00 AM

Shatricia Nair
Managing Editor
Netflix is beginning its foray into the world of online gaming with the launch of a Stranger Things mobile game.

Although only available to its global subscribers on Android for now, the streaming service has plans to extend this iOS users soon too. This exciting news was kicked off with two Stranger Things titles — Stranger Things: 1984, and Stranger Things 3: The Game — both of which were already available to Polish subscribers since August.

Netflix gaming

Netflix brings entertainment to mobile gaming

These mobile games can be accessed via the Netflix app, and users will see a designated games tab where they will be able to download and play these games. Netflix will remember the language that you have set on your account, and use the same for these games, but the default English will be used if a language isn’t yet available.

Other games that subscribers can look forward to include Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games) and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).

Netflix gaming

“Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favourite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone,” said Mike Verdu, Netflix’s VP of Games Development in a blog post.

“We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we’re excited to take you on this journey with us.”

Interestingly, the games cannot be accessed via children’s accounts, so parents will have to create a PIN number to unlock those games for kids.

Find out more here.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.

Shatricia Nair
Managing Editor
Shatricia Nair is a motoring, watches, and wellness writer who is perpetually knee-deep in the world of V8s, tourbillons, and the latest fitness trends. She is fuelled by peanut butter and three cups of coffee a day.
