Netflix Tudum 2022: How to tune in and what to expect

Netflix’s Tudum 2022 global fan event will take place this 24 September. Here’s how you can take part, and also what you can expect.

Tudum 2022 is the second fan event from Netflix, following on from the highly successful first event that was held in 2021 when fans saw exclusive clips of Stranger Things season 4 as well as the first look of the final season of Ozark. The 2021 event recorded around 25 million views in 184 countries.

The 2022 event spanning four continents will be a 24-hour-long party for fans during which they can see five separate virtual segments that together form Tudum 2022.

It is expected that glimpses of over 120 Netflix movies, shows, specials and games as well as around 200 stars and creators can be seen during the global event through new trailers, exclusives, first looks, behind-the-scenes, interviews and other exclusives.

How to watch Netflix Tudum 2022

Time and date of Netflix global fan event segments

As stated, Netflix Tudum 2022 is composed of five virtual segments.

The first of these is Korea-specific and marks the official start of Tudum 2022. The event begins at 11 am KST (7:30 am IST) on 24 September.

Upcoming Korean movies and shows on the streaming platform, including announcements around the next season of Squid Game, are expected during this event.

Following the Korea leg, Tudum 2022 is to move to India. Netflix has a sizeable subscriber base and a growing slate of programmes tailored for audiences in the country. The India leg starts at 11:00 am IST.

Next, Tudum 2022 is to move to the US, the UK and Europe. This section starts at 10:00 am PT / 1 pm ET (10:30 pm IST).

The next part is to be kicked off from Latin America at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm GMT on 24 September (25 September, 12:00 am IST)

Tudum 2022 comes to a close in Japan, with announcements around Japanese movies and shows coming to Netflix. The Japanese segment begins on 25 September, 1:00 pm JST (9:30 am IST).

Where to watch Tudum 2022

Thankfully, there is no need for a Netflix subscription to watch all the segments of Tudum 2022.

Fans can tune into all of Netflix’s official YouTube channels for the livestream of the event from their home countries according to the time each segment is set to air. The event will be available in 29 languages.

Apart from livestream, it is expected that Netflix will post updates on its official social media accounts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Stars, movies, shows and games set to feature

A trailer of Tudum 2022 was released on 14 September. It shows a galaxy of stars including Alia Bhatt, Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Hemsworth, Jamie Foxx, Rajkummar Rao and Gal Gadot announcing the event while teasing fans about what to expect.

Lee Jung-jae, the first Asian winner of several major best actor television awards including a Primetime Emmy in 2022 for his role in Squid Game (2021), is also seen in the trailer.

According to Netflix’s listing, the following shows are to appear during Tudum 2022:

1899

3 Body Problem

Alice In Borderland

Belascoarán

Berlin

Bridgerton

Class

Dead To Me

El Amor Después Del Amor

El Reino

Elite

Emily In Paris

First Love

Glitch

Guns & Gulaabs

Heartstopper

Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure Stone Ocean

Love Is Blind: Brazil

Lupin

Manifest

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale

Never Have I Ever

Outer Banks

Physical: 100

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Rana Naidu

Scoop

Shadow And Bone

Soup

Squid Game

Stranger Things

The Crown

The Fabulous

The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House

The Umbrella Academy

The Watcher

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Triada

Vikings: Valhalla

Wednesday

You

Movies set to feature include:

20th Century Girl

Ardiente Paciencia

A Través Del Mar

Beyond The Universe

Carga Máxima

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Enola Holmes 2

Extraction 2

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Heart Of Stone

Kathal

Khufiya

Matrimillas

Monica, O My Darling

Qala

The Redeem Team

Slumberland

The School For Good And Evil

They Cloned Tyrone

Your Place Or Mine

Among the games finding place at Tudum 2022 include Compass Point: West, Nailed It! Baking Bash and Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales.

(Main image: STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX/STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX – © 2021 Netflix, Inc./IMDb; Featured image: Noh Juhan | Netflix/Netflix/IMDb)