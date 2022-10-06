Here are the highlights from Netflix’s Tudum fan event

Netflix’s Tudum fan event gave us exciting reveals and things to look forward to in the coming months, and we’ve chosen some highlights

What is life without Netflix? What will you binge unhealthily until the wee hours of the morning, or what will you play in the background so you drown out your lonely thoughts? Imagine having to buy—I shudder to say it—DVDs. The streaming giant has never had a shortage of content for you to watch or to add to your “My List” so you can ignore it every time you log on, and you’ll be happy to know they show no signs of stopping, as they’ve shown in their global fan event aptly named Tudum.

Here are the highlights of Netflix’s Tudum fan event

An exclusive scene from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

If you’ve missed Daniel Craig’s impeccable Southern drawl, you only have to wait a few more months to see him step back into the role of master detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which comes out on December 23. Tudum released an exclusive scene from the movie, which gives us a glimpse into the characters we’ll meet in the film and the mysterious puzzle box that kicks off the whole whodunit.

The Lupin Season 3 trailer

The French TV show swept audiences away with its dashing and charming hero, Assane Diop, and his quest to right wrongs by emulating the techniques of master thief Arsène Lupin. The last time audiences saw him, he was on the run with the police hot on his tail. The season 3 trailer shows Assane is still on the run and now a well-known fugitive, but there are some from the public who seem to be on his side.

A teaser for the fourth season of You

Your favourite stalker is now a professor. After moving to London and “burying the past” as he so eloquently and chillingly puts it, he now has a whole new life across the pond, which, for Joe, is unsurprising. Of course, another non-shocker is that he’s going to be up to his usual antics of obsession and murder again, but hey, at least he’s now jolly old London’s problem.

A first look at Shadow and Bone Season 2

We finally got a glimpse of the second season of the fantasy TV series based on the novels by Leigh Bardugo. It’s short but sweet and is enough to make fans giddy with anticipation. After all, who wouldn’t be excited with that long-awaited kiss between Alina and Mal? There’s a severe lack of Helnik though for the shippers out there, but they’re probably saving that for the show.

The release date for the fifth season of The Crown

It’s unsurprising that there’s renewed interest in The Crown after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, and the fifth season, which will be released on November 9, is probably going to be the most eventful season of the series. It will reportedly cover the events of the 1990s, which include the divorce of Charles and Diana and the subsequent tragic death of the Princess of Wales. Imelda Staunton takes over from Olivia Colman playing the late monarch while Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West will play Diana and Charles, respectively.

A first look at the Bridgerton prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Bridgerton quickly became the bane of people’s existence and the object of their desires thanks to a thrilling plotline of complicated relationships and, unsurprisingly, having ridiculously attractive people going at it onscreen. This spin-off prequel will focus on the iconic Queen Charlotte and will follow her rise to power as a young woman. The scene shown on Tudum gives us a glimpse of Queen Charlotte’s meet-cute with her future husband, George.

You can watch the whole Tudum event here: