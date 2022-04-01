8 new albums releasing in April 2022

All set to release on 22 April 2022, Planet Zero is the upcoming seventh studio album by American rock band Shinedown, via the record label Atlantic Records. Setting into 2022 with their chart-topping dystopian title track “Planet Zero”, the band released their second single titled “The Saints Of Violence And Innuendo” on 25 March.

Showcasing the theme of social turmoil in today’s world through its lyrics, the new track highlights the band’s heavier musical bandwidth and rock beats. Shinedown’s lead vocalist, Brent Smith, paints a musical picture featuring controversial topics covering the catastrophic events that unfolded over the past two years through the two singles.

The lyrics in the chorus of “The Saints Of Violence And Innuendo” paint today’s world as a time devoid of empathy.

The band has been touring all throughout the United States since January 2022 and has also recently announced the ‘The Planet Zero World Tour’ in support of their new album comprising 20 tracks. They are scheduled to perform live in several more states in the US beginning April, with rock band The Pretty Reckless and singer DIAMANTE, followed by performances at select festivals and sets with special guest Iron Maiden in the UK and Europe in June.

This tour will continue with shows in Canada featuring Pop Evil and Ayron Jones in July and August, concluded by a US tour all through September and October with rapper Jelly Roll and singer-songwriter John Harvie.