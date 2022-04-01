8 new albums releasing in April 2022

April 2022 marks the launch of momentous and historic releases of comeback music albums such as Unlimited Love by Red Hot Chili Peppers and Paradise Again by Swedish House Mafia. As we see COVID-19 restrictions being eased owing to the dwindling rate of infections, many bands are slated to do tours and live performances all around the world and connect with their fans just like the old days.
From artists like Camila Cabello for your pop music fix to Shinedown and Jack White for rock-music enthusiasts, there is no dearth of genres to choose from the April 2022 roster of upcoming albums.
8 new albums that are set to release in April 2022
Unlimited Love is the legendary band’s twelfth studio album. The new album is scheduled to release on 1 April under the record label Warner Records, seven years after their last studio album, The Getaway.
The long play (LP), produced by longtime collaborator and multiple Grammy award-winner, Rick Rubin, marks the much-awaited return of guitarist John Frusciante. Frusciante last worked with the band for their 2006 studio album, Stadium Arcadium.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers gave a taste of their hallmark and nostalgic psychedelic funk-rock style through the single “Black Summer”, which was released in February 2022. Along with the exciting album release, the eager fans can also watch them live during various stadium tours in the United Kingdom, including Manchester on 22 June, London on 25 and 26 June, and Glasgow on 1 July.
The stadium tours will feature an array of star-studded opening guests such as A$AP Rocky, Beck, Thundercat and St. Vincent.
Multiple Grammy-winning American singer-songwriter, blues-rock and garage rock revival veteran, producer and instrumentalist, Jack White, is all set to release his fourth studio album, Fear of the Dawn, on 8 April.
The full-length album is a follow up to his previous album, Boarding House Reach, which was released in 2018. We saw the former member of The White Stripes duo and Third Man Records founder, leaning into experimental genres like art rock and rap for his 2018 release.
Fear of the Dawn, will be the first of the singer’s two forthcoming LPs scheduled to release in 2022, under his own record label Third Man Records. The folk, metal and rock inspired album includes the intense opening track “Taking Me Back,” featuring blazing guitar riffs and classic rock beats, along with a song called “HI-DE-HO” starring Q-Tip.
All set to release on 22 April 2022, Planet Zero is the upcoming seventh studio album by American rock band Shinedown, via the record label Atlantic Records. Setting into 2022 with their chart-topping dystopian title track “Planet Zero”, the band released their second single titled “The Saints Of Violence And Innuendo” on 25 March.
Showcasing the theme of social turmoil in today’s world through its lyrics, the new track highlights the band’s heavier musical bandwidth and rock beats. Shinedown’s lead vocalist, Brent Smith, paints a musical picture featuring controversial topics covering the catastrophic events that unfolded over the past two years through the two singles.
The lyrics in the chorus of “The Saints Of Violence And Innuendo” paint today’s world as a time devoid of empathy.
The band has been touring all throughout the United States since January 2022 and has also recently announced the ‘The Planet Zero World Tour’ in support of their new album comprising 20 tracks. They are scheduled to perform live in several more states in the US beginning April, with rock band The Pretty Reckless and singer DIAMANTE, followed by performances at select festivals and sets with special guest Iron Maiden in the UK and Europe in June.
This tour will continue with shows in Canada featuring Pop Evil and Ayron Jones in July and August, concluded by a US tour all through September and October with rapper Jelly Roll and singer-songwriter John Harvie.
Familia will mark Cabello’s third studio album. Familia is inspired by the precious time she spent with her family in Miami during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The peppy first single from this album, “Don’t Go Yet,” is created using both Spanish and English lyrics, making it an attractive blend of Latin-inspired music and pop beats. The song was influenced by the Latin music that the singer-songwriter listened to in her childhood and youth.
Through her third album, which is releasing on 8 April under the record label, Epic Records, the Cuban-American artist strives to highlight the importance of celebrating one’s cultural roots and the feeling of community. The new album is releasing after her 2019 studio album, Romance.
All set to release on 15 April, Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello of the legendary electronic dance and music supergroup, Swedish House Mafia, are making a historic comeback through their debut studio album Paradise Again under the label Republic Records.
The debut album will be available for fans a decade after the 2012 release of their second compilation album Until Now. This was followed by the iconic group announcing their shocking disbandment, shaking the dance and music community to the core. Until Now was the album that gave birth to generational dance anthems like “Don’t You Worry Child” and “Save the World.”
Giving their fans another reason to rejoice, the album’s release corresponds with Swedish House Mafia’s highly-anticipated performance at the coveted music festival, ‘Coachella’, in April 2022, alongside massive artists such as Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West.
The band released their comeback singles “It Gets Better” and “Lifetime” featuring artists 070 Shake and Ty Dolla $ign in 2021, followed by the groovy track “Redlight” in collaboration with musician Sting, in March 2022, with their respective music videos.
The upcoming album will also include a single titled “Moth to a Flame” featuring popular high-profile artist, The Weeknd. The legendary band is set to commence their first huge global tour after ten long years.
Chloe Moriondo, a young solo artist who catapulted to fame through her YouTube channel and social media presence, has announced a new Extended Play (EP) titled Puppy Luv. The five-track EP is slated to release on 8 April.
To promote the upcoming release of her Puppy Luv EP, the internet sensation and budding singer has given her fans a glimpse into the canine-themed album with her catchy single titled “Sammy”, accompanied by a music video. The artist forays into playful and experimental music and visuals, featuring her dog Sammy in the music video.
Another, one of the exciting album releases includes Ribbon Around The Bomb by English indie pop band Blossoms, produced by renowned producers and longtime collaborators James Skelly and Rich Turvey.
The album’s name was inspired by a fateful description of one of Frida Kahlo’s paintings, which the band’s frontman Tom Ogden witnessed during a 2019 tour in Spain. Consequently, the band decided to adopt ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’ as the album’s name.
The fourth studio album from the Stockport-based band is all set to release on 29 April via Blood Records, following their 2020 album Foolish Loving Spaces.
The upcoming album will include 12 tracks, out of which the band has already shared the title track, “Ribbon Around the Bomb” and its accompanying music video in January 2022.
Alpha Games is the sixth studio album release from the British rock band Bloc Party comprising artists Kele Okereke, Russell Lissack, Justin Harris and Louise Bartle. Scheduled to release on 29 April 2022, the new music album is the band’s first release since their 2016 album titled Hymns.
Produced by Nick Launay and Adam Greenspan, the band will release its music under the BMG/Infectious record label. Ahead of the drop, Bloc Party shared four singles out of the 12-track album, namely “Traps” in late 2021, followed by “The Girls are Fighting”, “Sex Magik” and “If We Get Caught” in 2022.
To support the long-awaited release of their sixth album, a full UK tour is slated to begin in Birmingham on 26 May.