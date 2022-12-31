Our very own New Year resolutions for Lifestyle Asia Thailand

As all of us plan our resolutions for 2023, we also have some for our very own publication. There’s always room for improvement after all, even for such a beloved internet presence.

I mean—we’re like all of you. We set resolutions for the New Year. We want to look better, be healthier, perhaps meet the man of our dreams. So in the case of our resolutions, are we hoping for better content? We can all hope. As with all New Year Resolutions, some we’ll make actual attempts towards completing, while the rest are left to rot in a ditch and wait for next year to come and be brought up once again.

So queue the praying emojis (also a message for our social media manager) — here are our resolutions for Lifestyle Asia Thailand for 2023.

[Hero and featured image credit: Tim Mossholder/Unsplash]

Our very own New Year resolutions for LSA Thailand

1. We’ll stop overhyping places we’ve never been to.

A team can only eat so much avocado toast and drink so much THB 120+ coffee in the name of journalism, but sometimes we admit we use very strong words for places we’ve never tried.

Look at this eggs Benedict. It seems simple—a brunch classic, if you will—with crispy bacon and fresh greens on the side. The Hollandaise sauce is made in house, with organic ingredients, and they are to die for.

If that sounds enticing, we’ve never been there. It’s from Chuffed, a brunch spot in Auckland, New Zealand.

2. We’ll post better memes.

I mean—we’re not going to make memes for you because the whole team aren’t all Reddit users trying to win internet points, but we’ll try to not just pull the first things we see from Instagram because it’s way easier. We’ll make it our a mission to source better, organic, sustainably-sourced memes from the series of tubes we call the internet.

But hey, if you like Reddit memes, check our local geek’s column.

3. We’ll make fun of the Americans less.

Contrary to popular belief, Americans deserve respect as much as any of us. Sometimes their voices aren’t heard as we’re too busy tapping our feet to the sweet sounds of more affordable healthcare.

As much as it pains us, we’ll try our best to make fun of them less, because they’re humans too (yes, we just checked).

We can’t promise we won’t stop poking fun at literally everything else, though.

4. We’ll strive to be the first to recommend you good places to eat and drink.

I mean, we already are, most of the time. Our beloved editor is already making brunch plans for the fifth day in a row and knee-deep in meeting rejection emails sent to the regional team. One of our writers is out right now at a bar somewhere to bring you only the best content possible. His liver would scream if it could, and we’re already planning an intervention.

Jokes aside, we currently have monthly columns on the best places to eat and drink. Sometimes somebody beats us to the punch—these things happen in media. But, we have more things planned for 2023. It’s going to be fun both for you and for us, so stay tuned.

5. We’ll stop posting vegan recipes to the Bangkok Foodies group.

They love food, but people in the comments seem to really not enjoy substitute meat or anything vegan.

In all honesty, go to the group if you’re looking for recommendations for anything food. You’ll get a lot of good places—even lesser known ones that deserve so much attention. But don’t you dare post something vegan or the only thing you’ll taste is their digital pitchforks.

Also, if you’re looking for new vegan places, one of our writers’ weekly vegetarian column will satisfy your cravings for sure.

6. We’ll read your comments and listen more, maybe.

We’re all for good engagement, and we’ve thoroughly enjoyed your interactions with us on Facebook and Instagram. Thank you for always sharing our stories, sending us tips, and tagging your friends in the aforementioned memes. In 2023, we aim to engage with you even more. We’ll laugh less and listen to your feedback more, maybe.

Also, shoutout to all those who respond to our weekly newsletter. Your continuous emails do not go unnoticed.

7. We’ll try not to overuse listicles.

Here are five reasons why:

There are other formats to entertain you with Not everything can be put into numbered lists They don’t allow for much depth You keep confusing our listicles for rankings and feelings are unnecessarily hurt Being click-baity is so 2021

8. We’ll stop making resolutions we can’t really fulfil.

Well, maybe. I mean, we can still push a few of them to next year. You do it too, so why can’t we?