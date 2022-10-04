‘One For The Road’ is Thailand’s entry for Best International Feature Film at the 95th Oscars

Thailand has officially submitted their entry in the hopes of getting nominated—and possibly winning—the Oscar for Best International Film next year.

One For the Road, director Nattawut “Baz” Poonpiriya’s third film, had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this January and won awards like the Special Jury Award for Creative Vision in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition. Come March next year, it hopes to add one of the shiny gold statuettes to its collection.

One For the Road follows the story of two best friends who reunite after one of them is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Wanting to set things right before he eventually dies, the two go on a roadtrip of redemption as they try and seek forgiveness from all the people they may have hurt in the past.

Thailand has submitted a total of twenty-four films for the Best International Film category for the Oscars, the very first being The Story of Nampoo all the way back in 1984. However, none of them has ever been nominated. One For the Road could perhaps be the one to break through and be the first Thai film accepted for nomination.

You can watch One For The Road on Netflix.