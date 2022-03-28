Oscars 2022: The best memes and Twitter reactions

facebook
Culture
28 Mar 2022 06:46 PM

Natasha Sethi
Culture
On 27 March 2022, the Oscars 2022 took place at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles. Later that day, memes took place on Social Media, The Internet. Here are the best memes and Twitter reactions to the award ceremony.

The 94th Academy Awards, more commonly referred to as Oscars 2022, took place yesterday on 27 March 2022. The ceremony was hosted by Amy Schumer, Reginal Hall, and Wanda Sykes.

We can all agree that this year’s Oscars is one for the books. Unexpected, unparalleled, and, honestly, understandable. Yes, we’re referring to the Will Smith-Chris Rock altercation. While some say “where there is a will, there is a way,” he said, “where there is a will, there is a slap.” Consequently, thanks to Will Smith, who is now dominating everybody’s social media feeds, the opportunities for top-tier memes are golden this year.

Whilst stars look forward to winning awards (and maybe getting punched on television), the rest of the world looks forward to the creative aftermath that follows: the memes. Here is our pick of the best memes and Twitter reactions to the Oscars 2022.

[Hero image credit: @theacademy/Instagram]

The best memes and Twitter reactions to Oscars 2022

Tooting our own horn but also stating facts

Now, this is what we call a punch line

Now, this is a story

If not, we’re sure their universes heard the slap in this universe

…Yeah, good luck

Surprise, surprise!

That’ll be Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday…

Nothing funny here, just a progressive moment we’re all here for <3

Do we intervene? Do we mind our own business? What do we do?

Guilty as charged

 

Will Smith Oscars twitter memes award ceremony Oscars 2022
Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.
