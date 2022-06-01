Korean stars Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon welcome their first child

Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon are now proud parents of a healthy baby boy. The South Korean stars got married in January 2022 after dating for over five years.

In a statement, Park’s agency said, “We are sharing news that actress Park Shin Hye gave birth to a healthy baby boy at a hospital in Seoul today (May 31).”

“Actress Park Shin Hye and her child are in good health, and she is resting with the blessings of her husband, actor Choi Tae Joon, and her acquaintances,” the agency added. “We express deep gratitude to everyone who has sent congratulatory messages, and we ask that warm blessings and support be sent to actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon who have welcomed a valuable life.”

Their star-studded wedding

Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon were in a relationship since 2017. Park announced that she is pregnant with Choi’s child in November 2021.

The two got married in a church ceremony in Seoul in January.

The beautiful wedding ceremony was a star-studded affair. Celebrity attendees included K-pop idols D.O., Lee Hong-gi, Leeteuk, actor Lee Min-ho, professional baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun, retired rhythmic gymnast Son Yeon-jae, among others.

Following the wedding, Park shared photos of herself in traditional Korean wedding attire and thanked everyone for their blessings.

Both Park and Choi are acclaimed actors

Park is renowned for her acting range. She has played prominent roles in several successful Korean dramas and films. Some of her most famous works include Miracle in Cell No. 7 (2013), The Heirs (2013), Pinocchio (2014-15), Memories of the Alhambra (2018-19), #Alive (2020), Netflix film The Call (2020).

On the other hand, Choi is primarily known for his performances in dramas like All About My Mom (2015), Suspicious Partner (2017) and Exit (2018).

Following his discharge from compulsory military service in 2021, he made a cameo appearance in the hit series Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022).

(Main image credit: Lee Sun-bin/@sunbin_eyesmag/Instagram; Featured image credit: Salt Entertainment/@salt_ent/Instagram)