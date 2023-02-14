10 pick-up lines you can only use in Thailand, inspired by recent events

Valentine’s Day or not, it’s always good to have a few pick-up lines up your sleeve.

It’s becoming somewhat a tradition at Lifestyle Asia. Every year, we want to help you get a little closer to the one you fancy, and we want you to do it in the most personality-packed, tongue-in-cheek, borderline-offensive way.

Just as we did last year, this February 2023 we got creative on this day of love with a few Bangkok-inspired pick-up lines. We’ve themed them around the happenings of the last 12 months, spruced up with a little spice and zeitgeist.

Moving swiftly along from that false rhyme there, read on for our batch of 2023 pick-up lines you can only use in Thailand. Do proceed with caution: These are as smooth as the oil that hits the wok when you make a Thai omelette. They’re nowhere near as hot though.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Karolina Grabkowska/Unsplash]

10 pick-up lines to use in Thailand, inspired by recent events

1. Babe, are you my Grab Car? Because I feel like I’ve been waiting my whole life for you. Seriously, I’ve been waiting forever. No, you can’t pick up someone else on the way.

2. Is your name “Krungthep Apiwat Station”? Because you’re worth so many silly millions to me.

3. I’d do anything for this relationship. I’d work harder than the air purifier in February when PM 2.5 is in the air.

4. Let’s run away together and just completely disappear, like Jack Ma. Then, let’s suddenly resurface at Jay Fai together, like Jack Ma.

5. Honey, call me ‘hot buns,’ because I’m about to Shake Shack your (Central) world.

6. Are you the Don Don Donki theme song? Because I cannot get you out of my head, no matter how hard I try. For real, I’ve tried.

7. You’re the American Fried Rice to my Wang. <3

8. Nice to meet you, hot stuff. My name is ‘Haidilao’s new menu,’ and once I’m done with you, you won’t be able to walk.

9. The White Lotus Season 3 may be taking place in Thailand. Full disclosure: I’d be a high-end gay for you.

10. Rosebuds are red, cannabis buds are green, since it’s legal in Thailand now, be my Valentine, if you’re keen?