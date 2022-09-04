The most heavily discussed Netflix shows on Twitter, ranked 

It’s always fun to watch a Netflix series and then join a global community on Twitter to dissect it. Here are the most popular Netflix shows that have been discussed on Twitter in the last year.

Between “Stranger Things,” “The Sandman” and “Bridgerton,” fans of series have been in for a treat this year. Before the busy fall season gets underway, let’s take a look at the Netflix series that Twitter users were buzzing about. Here are the 15 Netflix series generating the most tweets on the social network.

Were you more interested in romantic or science fiction series on Netflix over the past 8 months? It’s time to take stock as fall season begins.Streaming fans have had plenty of choice throughout the year on the streaming platform with the return of some of the American giant’s flagship series.

The most heavily-discussed Netflix shows on Twitter

“Stranger Things” is the most talked about series on Twitter with social network monitoring tool Visibrain counting 23.1 million tweets between January and August 2022. The sci-fi series, whose fourth season was launched in two parts in May and July 2022, has broken viewing records on Netflix. The first part of the latest season of “Stranger Things” even had the luxury of beating another hit series of the American giant, “Bridgerton.”

According to Visibrain, “Stranger Things” Season 4, Volume 2 generated 4.4 million tweets out of 23.1 million posts on Twitter. Users also widely discussed Kate Bush’s song, “Running Up That Hill,” which was used during a scene in the first part of Season 4. In all, more than 46,600 tweets mentioned the song and artist “on the release weekend of Part 2 alone,” Visibrain said. The 1980s cult song even saw its listening jump on Spotify.

Beaten by “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton” still rocked the social networks in 2022. On Twitter, the period romance series generated 4.9 million tweets for its second season. The main character, Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, seduced more users than his sister, Daphne, the heroine of the first season. Some 100,000 tweets were published on the social network the weekend after the release of the new season, that’s six times more than for Season 1.

New series generate surprise

The K-drama trend is having a ripple effect on Twitter. The first season of “Twenty-Five Twenty-One,” a South Korean series launching in February 2022 on Netflix, hooked viewers, who posted 4 million tweets with peaks of up to 13 tweets per second, the monitoring platform said.

“The Sandman,” the latest adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s work, takes eighth place in the ranking. Launched August 5, the new series has already accumulated 1 million tweets.

Netflix is the big winner on Twitter. The streaming platform manages to do better than its competitors on the platform with 64.3 million tweets about it and its content published since January 1, 2022. That’s 10% more than in 2021 and 34% more than its rivals like Disney+, Visibrain added.

Top most talked-about series on Twitter (between January and August 2022)

1. Stranger Things (season 4): 23.1 million tweets

2. Bridgerton (season 2): 4.9 million tweets

3. Twenty-Five Twenty-One (saison 1): 4 million tweets

4. Peaky Blinders (season 6): 1.9 million tweets

5. Umbrella Academy (season 3): 1.4 million tweets

6. After Life (season 3): 1.3 million tweets

7. Outlander (season 4) : 1 million tweets

8. The Sandman (season 1): 1 million tweets

9. Ozark (season 4): 1 million de tweets

10. Love is Blind (season 2): 875 711 tweets

11. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (season 8): 387 310 tweets

12. Elite (season 5) : 367 818 tweets

13. Formula : drive to survive (season 4): 316 980 tweets

14. Inventing Anna (season 1): 287 273 tweets

15. Rhythm + Flow France (season 1): 258 637 tweets

Methodology: to achieve this ranking, Visibrain, the social network monitoring tool, ranked the series in order of popularity on Twitter (number of tweets published). Analysis carried out between January and August 2022.