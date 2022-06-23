The best Twitter reactions to Beyonce’s ‘BREAK MY SOUL’

On 20 June 2022, Beyonce dropped her latest single: BREAK MY SOUL. On 21 June 2022, netizens expressed their love for the anthem, and here are the best reactions from Twitter and beyond.

Let’s begin by proudly expressing that our soul is fixed: BREAK MY SOUL has fixed our soul. As proven by this surprise release, Beyonce continues to dazzle the world and continues to use her fame to do good. The global phenomenon pays homage to the queer origins of the musical genre that is house in this roaring house pop track. What a fierce, fabulous way to celebrate Pride Month 2022. Welcome back, queen.

From gaining the motivation to quit our jobs to acknowledging the beauty of this new Pride anthem, read on for the best Twitter reactions to BREAK MY SOUL below.

[Hero image credit: @Beyonce/YouTubw; featured image credit: @beyonce/Instagram]

The best reactions to Beyonce’s BREAK MY SOUL

Genius. Sheer genius.

Beyoncé saw that it was the summer of late-millennial burnout, the labor movement, ‘90s revival, and queer pride and was like, “Yeah, I can make a song about that” — Puja Patel (@senari) June 21, 2022

…and run the world?

Is she telling us to quit our jobs?? Because I will, Beyoncé, I will! pic.twitter.com/K6lbMWCBoJ — Bran. (@HeyyBran) June 21, 2022

*hands in resignation letter*

you want me to “get a job”? the thing that Beyoncé hates? — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) June 21, 2022

Happy Pride Month, y’all.

Beyoncé releasing a new song sampling Show Me Love during Pride month?? That’s gay rights pic.twitter.com/V79FqmqXBY — grant👨🏻‍🦱 (@urdadssidepiece) June 21, 2022

She is Queen B for a reason. For many, many reasons.

releasing a motivational house song with the most influential queer artist in bounce music, during pride month, simultaneously nodding to her roots? beyoncé???? oh, i’m impressed pic.twitter.com/mAjcnJO8ck — IG: 5hahem (@shaTIRED) June 21, 2022

TGIT?

Beyoncé releasing music on a Tuesday after getting the whole music industry to release on Fridays: pic.twitter.com/2UG1UNJFZQ — irene (@writtenbyirene) June 20, 2022

Paradoxical.

Beyoncé said RELEASE YOUR JOB ?!! But Beyoncé how am I gonna pay for your tour tickets ???? #BREAKMYSOUL pic.twitter.com/atOFFR0v16 — Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) June 21, 2022

It’s a lifestyle.

Break My Soul is not a song. its an experience. thank you Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/BKXYCmaivd — 𝕬𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖓𝖆 : BREAK MY SOUL (@yoncesdimple) June 21, 2022

Famous last words: You won’t break my soul