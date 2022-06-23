facebook
23 Jun 2022 02:00 PM

The best Twitter reactions to Beyonce’s ‘BREAK MY SOUL’

Natasha Sethi
On 20 June 2022, Beyonce dropped her latest single: BREAK MY SOUL. On 21 June 2022, netizens expressed their love for the anthem, and here are the best reactions from Twitter and beyond. 

Let’s begin by proudly expressing that our soul is fixed: BREAK MY SOUL has fixed our soul. As proven by this surprise release, Beyonce continues to dazzle the world and continues to use her fame to do good. The global phenomenon pays homage to the queer origins of the musical genre that is house in this roaring house pop track. What a fierce, fabulous way to celebrate Pride Month 2022. Welcome back, queen.

From gaining the motivation to quit our jobs to acknowledging the beauty of this new Pride anthem, read on for the best Twitter reactions to BREAK MY SOUL below.

[Hero image credit: @Beyonce/YouTubw; featured image credit: @beyonce/Instagram]

The best reactions to Beyonce’s BREAK MY SOUL 

Genius. Sheer genius.

…and run the world? 

*hands in resignation letter*

Happy Pride Month, y’all.

She is Queen B for a reason. For many, many reasons.

TGIT?

Paradoxical.

It’s a lifestyle.

Famous last words: You won’t break my soul

Music Beyonce twitter memes
Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.
