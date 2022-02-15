Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes to host the 2022 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars are set to go live on 27 March on ABC with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes as hosts.

The announcement was made on 15 February 2022 on the talk show Good Morning America. This is the first time the Oscars are returning to the emcee and presenter format since 2018.

Here’s all that we know so far

Introducing your 94th Academy Award hosts: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes. Tune in to @ABCNetwork to watch the #Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 27 at 8e/5p! pic.twitter.com/gBuN4kVkEX — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 15, 2022

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are all first-time hosts of the Academy Awards.

It has been almost 35 years that three people hosted the Oscars and in the long history of Hollywood’s biggest awards just a few women have held the emcee position.

According to a press release by The Academy, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes said, “We want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while.”

About the hosts

Award-winning actor Regina Hall is known for her roles in movies like Love & Basketball (2000), Think Like A Man (2012) and Girls Trip (2017) among others. She will star in the upcoming thriller movie Master.

Amy Schumer is an Emmy Award-winning comedian and actor. Starting as a stand-up comedian, she found fame with her sketch comedy series Inside Amy Schumer (2013-2016). She made her big screen debut with Trainwreck (2015), which she also wrote. Her upcoming projects include the comedy series Life and Beth.

Also an Emmy Award-winning comedian, Wanda Sykes is an actor and producer too. She has starred in shows like The New Adventures of Old Christine (2006–10), Curb Your Enthusiasm (2001–present), and Black-ish (2015–present) and is currently seen in Netflix show The Upshaws.

Her movie credits include Monster-in-Law (2005), License to Wed (2007), The Wedding Year (2019) among others. She will also be seen in the upcoming series History of the World; Part II.

The 2022 Oscars will be produced by Will Packer and directed by Glenn Weiss.

The 2022 Oscars ceremony format

Though the three comedians will be hosting the awards, they will not be doing it together.

Each one will be hosting one segment of the event that will air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT in 200 territories worldwide, with Amy Schumer leading the ceremony.

This year, who’s who of Hollywood are expected to pour in Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre as the cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 are subsiding.

In 2021, the Oscars were held in a televised format and was an extremely low-key affair.

The movies and the nominations

Netflix’s The Power Of The Dog leads with 12 nominations, while Dune follows with 10. The International Feature category includes Japan’s Drive My Car, along with Bhutan’s Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom.

Other films in the Oscars race include Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley and West Side Story among others.

