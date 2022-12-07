Russell Peters is set to return in 2023 to roast Bangkok, Bangkokians, and everyone else

Canadian stand-up comic Russell Peters is coming back to Bangkok for his “Act Your Age” World Tour in 2023—and yes, that headline is a desperate attempt for him to notice us and make fun of it.

Known for his cultural material and sharp wit that he usually directs at his audiences during shows, Russell Peters has been busy making people all over the world and shows no signs of stopping. He’s not a stranger to Thailand and has done numerous shows here over the years, which is why it’s no surprise that Bangkok is one of his stops on his tour in 2023.

Russell Peters brings the “Act Your Age” World Tour to Bangkok in 2023

Peters’ new tour promises new material where the comic tackles cancel culture, recent events, and getting older. We’re sure that there’ll also be no shortage of him picking on some (un)lucky audience members like he did the last time he was here in 2018. His performance is one-night-only and is set for February 18 at CentralWorld Live on the 8th floor of CentralWorld.

As of late, the Canadian comic launched his own podcast, Culturally Cancelled with Russell Peters, and has been involved in two TV shows, developing one and serving as executive producer on the other. Peters also made an appearance in last year’s Clifford the Big Red Dog.

For those of you who don’t know what to expect, here’s Peters’ famous routine about our very own beloved city.

Tickets for the “Act Your Age” Bangkok show are priced starting at THB1,800. There’s a VIP meet-and-greet option that includes a signed poster and photo with Peters. Tickets are on sale now.

