07 Dec 2022 02:44 PM

Russell Peters is set to return in 2023 to roast Bangkok, Bangkokians, and everyone else

Eric E. Surbano

Canadian stand-up comic Russell Peters is coming back to Bangkok for his “Act Your Age” World Tour in 2023—and yes, that headline is a desperate attempt for him to notice us and make fun of it.

Known for his cultural material and sharp wit that he usually directs at his audiences during shows, Russell Peters has been busy making people all over the world and shows no signs of stopping. He’s not a stranger to Thailand and has done numerous shows here over the years, which is why it’s no surprise that Bangkok is one of his stops on his tour in 2023.

Russell Peters brings the “Act Your Age” World Tour to Bangkok in 2023

russell peters bangkok 2023
Image credit: Live Nation

Peters’ new tour promises new material where the comic tackles cancel culture, recent events, and getting older. We’re sure that there’ll also be no shortage of him picking on some (un)lucky audience members like he did the last time he was here in 2018. His performance is one-night-only and is set for February 18 at CentralWorld Live on the 8th floor of CentralWorld

As of late, the Canadian comic launched his own podcast, Culturally Cancelled with Russell Peters, and has been involved in two TV shows, developing one and serving as executive producer on the other. Peters also made an appearance in last year’s Clifford the Big Red Dog.

For those of you who don’t know what to expect, here’s Peters’ famous routine about our very own beloved city.

Tickets for the “Act Your Age” Bangkok show are priced starting at THB1,800. There’s a VIP meet-and-greet option that includes a signed poster and photo with Peters. Tickets are on sale now. 

Buy tickets here

 

 

Eric can be found lost in his own world jamming with headphones on while writing when he's not prepping for a DnD session or researching 'Star Wars' galactic history on Wookiepedia. A proud Ravenclaw, he loves playing (and writing about) video games, humming the 'Doctor Who' theme under his breath, and rewatching 'Friends', 'New Girl', and 'The West Wing'.

   
