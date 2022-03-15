Season 2 of Marvels’s ‘What If…?’ to release in 2022

Marvel’s What If…? season 2 is all set to release in 2022, confirmed head writer AC Bradley on Twitter. However, a specific release date is not available yet.

This animated Marvel Cinematic Universe series adapts the comic storyline of the same name in which alternate realities are explored as they branch off from milestone events in the heroes’ lives that occur differently.

What we know about What If…? season 2

About the series

The series follows Uatu (voiced by Jeffrey Wright), also known as Watcher, as he observes the several timelines that culminates in the cosmic and raises the need to form a group of heroes to take on a Multiversal threat in Infinity Ultron.

Uatu is a member of an alien race and observes the Multiverse but refuses to take part in it until dire situations arise. The first season witnessed several iconic MCU heroes make a comeback. This includes Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger, Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Chadwick Boseman in his final performance as T’Challa.

Release and production

Responding to a report by The Direct, Bradley took to Twitter to confirm the news and wrote “See you later this year, kids!” This season has already been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. Along with What If…? season 2, media reports suggest that Marvel’s Secret Invasions may also release this year.

Disney+ kept the whole affair under wraps and when it released a sizzle reel to showcase all the upcoming projects, What If…? season 2 wasn’t mentioned. In fact, when Disney hosted its annual investors’ meet last week and showed a glimpse of its upcoming series I Am Groot, even then What If…? season 2 wasn’t mentioned.

Thanks to a recent Moon Knight production brief that confirmed that the show will release later in 2022.

The announcement

The Direct reported that Disney released a list of all the series produced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige that are scheduled to hit the OTT platform in 2022. It mentions, “The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently the highest-grossing film franchise of all time. Feige is building on that success with a host of new series that streamed on Disney+ in 2021, including WandaVision,The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…? and Hawkeye. Upcoming original series for 2022 include Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and the second season of What If…?.”

What’s brewing in the MCU on Disney+?

The shows mentioned in the release cover only the fiscal year of 2022 which will end in September. These include Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and What If…? season 2. Fans can also expect the release of I Am Groot and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Disney+ is also bringing a host of other shows to the streaming platform. On 16 March, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, The Punisher and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will all be available on the OTT platform.

(Main and feature image credit: Disney Plus Originals)