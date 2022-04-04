facebook
04 Apr 2022

SF Cinema is now renting out its movie theatres to gamers

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
Yes, it is now possible to play video games at movie theatres in Bangkok.

Gamers, you’re in for a big treat. If you’re looking to level up your gaming party this Songkran holiday or just switch up your mood from a mundane gaming routine in a new exciting location, SF Cinema has got you covered. One of Thailand’s biggest cinema chains is currently offering a new personalised experience by allowing gamers to rent out their big screens for all video gamers and gaming enthusiasts out there to play games in the most immersive way imaginable. You can now have the entire movie theatre to yourself or enjoy a private game party with your friends. Here’s how.

[Hero Image Credit: Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels; Featured Image Credit: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels]

Get your game on in the privacy of your own auditorium and play on the ultimate, larger-than-life gaming screen with enormous movie-quality images and crystal-clear sound technology at every SF Cinema theatre. With over 20 locations in Bangkok, you can easily find a movie theatre near you to host a 2-hour big-screen video game party for up to 10 people. Rates start at THB 3,000 for the regular SF Cinema theatre, but with THB 3,500 you can get an upgrade to the First-Class Cinema. However, they won’t be providing the console and controllers for the games. You must therefore bring your own gaming equipment as well as your PlayStation or Nintendo Switch.

This ultra-immersive gaming experience will be available until 3 May 2022 and booking five days in advance is required. For more information, visit SF Cinema’s official website, Instagram, or Facebook page, or contact via LINE.

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.
