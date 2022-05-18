‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ trailer shows Tatiana Maslany as the green superhero

The first official trailer of Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropped on 17 May, introducing Canadian actress Tatiana Maslany in the titular role.

Along with the trailer release, executive producer Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president and chief creative officer of Marvel, welcomed Maslany to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) at The Walt Disney Company’s 2022 Upfront presentation.

Here is more about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer

Maslany’s character struggles to balance normal and superhero lives

The trailer of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law begins with a world in turmoil because of all of the damage caused by the fights involving superpowered beings.

Jennifer Walters, a single, 30-something attorney, has a very busy schedule at work as she is made the face of something called ‘superhuman law division’ at her firm.

Walters is also the cousin of Bruce Banner aka The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), who helps her transform into the 6-foot-7-inch She-Hulk.

In the trailer, Walters is seen trying to balance her life as a lawyer, her personal struggles with finding love, and a new identity as a superpowered being.

There is also a glimpse of Emil Blonsky/the Abomination (Tim Roth) in some kind of special prison. The Abomination was the main antagonist in The Incredible Hulk (2008), in which Edward Norton played the Hulk.

The presence of the Abomination indicates that She-Hulk will eventually clash with him.

Who else is part of the cast and crew of the series?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will also star Benedict Wong as Wong. Among the other cast members are Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

The series is set for release on 17 August on Disney+. It will have nine episodes, three of which are directed by Anu Valia while the rest by Kat Coiro. Jessica Gao serves as the head writer.

Beside Feige, Gao and Coiro,the list of executive producers include Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum. Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth serve as co-executive producers.

(Main and Featured images: Screenshot/Marvel Entertainment/YouTube)