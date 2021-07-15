The Spotify podcast you should listen to, according to your mood right now

Spotify is really becoming a space where you could spend all day: they’ve got music, playlists, the new Greenroom, and even podcasts.

It is a great place to discover up-and-coming artists and it has really changed the music industry. Many people have gone on from Spotify to find great success, and whilst it is an interesting place for music, it is also an up-and-coming spot for Spotify podcasts.

Especially during the pandemic, more podcasts have been popping up. From long-time YouTubers like Logan Paul to the former first lady, Michelle Obama, it seems like just about everyone has a podcast. Here are some of the best you should listen to, according to your personality traits and taste.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Shit Show Podcast]