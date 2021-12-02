Spotify Wrapped 2021: The best Twitter reactions and memes

It’s everybody’s favourite time of the year. It’s Spotify Wrapped time. Here are 21 memes and Twitter reactions that passed the vibe check.

We look forward to Spotify Wrapped just as much as we look forward to Christmas. Yes, it’s on the same level. This year, Spotify Wrapped 2021 has introduced a new level of personal, precious, and, well, perfect features. We’ve got nothing but love but for the added features. Audio Aura? Yes, please. This music streaming service provider has tracked our data in the best way possible.

Thanks to this annual, universally-appreciated phenomenon, we now know that no one knows us better than Spotify. No one. If you failed the ‘Two Truths One Lie’ game, Spotify knows you better than yourself. So, Spotify, from us to you, “you understood the assignment.” The Spotify Wrapped 2021 is top tier, and so are the reactions. Before we dive into the best reactions and memes, Apple Music users can now exit the article. Here is our pick of 21 best reactions and memes to Spotify Wrapped 2021.

1. Guilty as charged.



2. Apple Music users, you reap what you sow.

every time spotify wrapped drops pic.twitter.com/Vfpxwup7kz — nard (@avantnard) December 1, 2021

3. Priorities.

not now, mommy has to post her #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/hqEFQFbQmO — Flexy 𖤐 (@UziFlexy) December 1, 2021

4. The popcorn is ready, and so are we.

me getting ready to judge everyone's Spotify Wrapped even though i have the music taste of a 12 year old living in 2013 #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/rDtmicNVCy — delaney ⚡ (@laneylooluv) December 1, 2021

5. Crushing it.

"No one cares about #SpotifyWrapped"

Me analyzing my crush's @Spotify Wrapped so we can have more in common in 2022: pic.twitter.com/oJnkOJQwtu — 9GAG (@9GAG) December 2, 2021

6. Time to get Spotify premium.

7. Also in our 30s, 40s, 50s…

8. From graphic designer to graphic resigner?

spotify needs to fire their graphic designer immediately#SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/9uyLAPzG0x — 𝕒𝕕𝕖𝕝𝕖𝕚𝕟𝕖 (@addyluvzpizza) December 1, 2021

9. To you, too, Grant. To you, too.

Happy Spotify Wrapped Day to all who celebrate <3 — grant👨🏻‍🦱 (@urdadssidepiece) December 1, 2021

10. You do you, girl.

I don’t think I’ve listened to a man sing all year and I have no plans to start in 2022 — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) December 1, 2021

11. Spotify is on the right track

spotify the only tech company to figure out how to successfully rebrand "we've been tracking you" to "isn't this FUN" — Delia Cai (@delia_cai) December 1, 2021

12. We need a global holiday, please.

I’m completely obsessed with Spotify Wrapped day I’m sorry like.. the vibes are immaculate it’s like a little show and tell at the psych ward — roach ^.^ (@a_roach06) December 1, 2021

13. Here is what we want, what we really, really want.

spotify wrapped making us wait 5 seconds before showing us the stats… bestie you’ve got my data, you’ve SEEN my attention span, just give me what I want — shit you should care about (@SYSCAbout) December 1, 2021

14. Red (Taylor’s strategic version)

Taylor swift seeing all our spotify wrapped’s knowing damn well she released Red (Taylor’s version) when she did for a reason pic.twitter.com/PTQd9UQCQo — shit you should care about (@SYSCAbout) December 1, 2021

15. And they only love their bed and their momma?

Mentally preparing for every brown man that looks like this to post Drake being their #1 on Spotify Wrapped pic.twitter.com/FVFC9Ot70q — sai (@Saisailu97) December 1, 2021

16. You okay there?

i know the apple music girlies hurt today pic.twitter.com/BognwZHr4h — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) December 1, 2021

17. You don’t say.

anyone else getting a real particular vibe on their wrapped, just me? pic.twitter.com/Ecb7ZjAq7e — King 👑 Amy (@sephiramy) December 1, 2021

18. No more hide and seek.

you can hide your emotional state from your friends, therapist, even yourself. but you cannot hide from spotify. — emery lord (@emerylord) December 1, 2021

19. Don’t y’all want to be happy?

Spotify users Apple Music users pic.twitter.com/y9VIdIFcXn — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) December 1, 2021

20. We do work hard for it.

spotify wrapped feels like getting exam results back — rohit (@rohit15_) December 1, 2021

21. Ending this article on a happy note.