Subreddit of the Week: Idiots in Cars

If you thought Bangkok has the worst motorists in the world, some of the posts on this subreddit may prove you wrong. Welcome to Idiots in Cars.

Driving in Bangkok is never a dull moment. Once you get in your car, you’re like Forrest Gump: you never know what you’re gonna get. Will there be a motosai with a disregard for simple traffic rules and a vehicle devoid of rear-view mirrors? Or perhaps a car with a driver who knows nothing about the existence of turn signals? It’s like a lottery—a really, ridiculously frustrating lottery where you know you’re gonna get something stupid, you just don’t know what type of stupid you’re gonna get.

Here’s a little bit of comfort though: Bangkok isn’t the only place where these things happen.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Lucas Miguel/Unsplash]

Idiot in Cars: the subreddit that highlights the sheer stupidity of some of the world’s worst motorists

We’ve all seen our fair share of dumb drivers, but Idiots in Cars basically says, “You think that’s dumb? Well, take a look at this”. Some of the videos here are so incredibly stupid that I think even “idiot” is too kind a word to describe the perpetrators. The posts you’ll see will elicit reactions that range from laughing at the ridiculously dumb driver to being incredibly frustrated or even downright angry. That said, if you have high blood pressure, you may want to sit this one out. Or maybe you can create a Reddit account, get in the comments section, and start roasting these drivers like the rest of Reddit do.

Some of the all-time favourite posts from this subreddit can be something as dumb as cars lining behind a truck (with its hazard signal on) thinking they were queuing for the exit lane to something as infuriating as someone rear-ending a stationary car at full speed and then telling police that the car in front slammed his brakes.

Here are our picks from Idiots in Cars