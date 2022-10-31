Subreddit of the Week: James Corden’s infamous AMA

British comedian James Corden has recently made headlines after a restaurant owner called him out for being rude to wait staff. While it may have been surprising for some, it was certainly not a surprise to Reddit, as his AMA three years ago showed.

This is a bit of a cheat, but with James Corden being the subject of some news last week, I think it’s just right that this is this week’s subreddit. Reddit does a thing called an “AMA”, which stands for “Ask Me Anything”. While there are many unofficial AMA subreddits, occasionally there will be official ones in which the Reddit community can interact directly with celebrities and other well-known figures. James Corden, the British host of The Late Late Show with James Corden, and his producers held their own AMA in the r/IAmA subreddit three years ago as The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special was due to premiere that night. They probably expected a fun time with people asking for interesting behind-the-scenes tidbits and funny anecdotes.

It was far from that.

James Corden’s AMA became a public internet roast

While a few, and I mean very few, did submit sincere questions that the producers and James answered, the vast majority of the posts on the AMA were all about James’ alleged nasty behaviour. Apparently, James has long been notorious for being… well, kind of a jerk. One of the users posted an incident of James pretty much ignoring his wife and crying baby—again, allegedly.

However, this all seems to track with his behaviour just a few weeks ago when Keith McNally, the owner of NYC restaurant Balthazar, announced he was banning James from his establishment and called him a “cretin of a man”. McNally has since rescinded the ban, saying he “believes in second chances” after The Late Late Show host apologised to him and also issued an apology on air.

Before that apology on TV, he sat down with a reporter from The New York Times. It was supposed to be an interview surrounding an upcoming project, but the conversation unsurprisingly became about the Balthazar ban. “I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level,” the article reports him saying to the interviewer. “So why would I ever cancel this? I was there. I get it. I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it’s so silly. I just think it’s beneath all of us. It’s beneath you. It’s certainly beneath your publication.”

Interesting.

Here are the few bits of the infamous AMA that I can post here without having HR or my bosses reprimand me. You can, however, read the AMA roast in its entirety, because surprise, they never took it down.