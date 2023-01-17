Subreddit of the Week: Made Me Smile

Get ready for the warm fuzzy feels. Welcome to the Made Me Smile subreddit.

We like being snarky here at LSA. It’s an integral part of the brand, really. It’s why we’re a digital publication because the internet loves snark. But every now and then, we and the interwebs like to thaw our cold dark hearts. Ironically, we go to the very same place where we fuel our cynicism: Reddit. And there’s no better corner of Reddit to make us feel the fuzzies than in the Made Me Smile subreddit.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Ross Sokolovski/Unsplash]

The Made Me Smile subreddit: a very polite and very British protest, a very well-deserved celebration of small victories, a weatherman discovering a cool trick, and Brendan Fraser being showered with appreciation that’s long overdue.

If you’re feeling down or just want something to brighten up your day, the Made Me Smile subreddit is the place to get lost in. Watch as an adorable duck runs a marathon (and gets a medal!), a kid hilariously take the hand of the wrong dad, and the goodest boi do his job on a baseball field.

There are also posts that are on the more touching side like an elderly couple who are football fans, a granddaughter who helps her grandma with the best Christmas gift ever, and a former student who tells her teacher what she had just accomplished. Better get the tissues ready just in case.

Here are our favourites from the Made Me Smile subreddit.