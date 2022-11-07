Subreddit of the Week: Malicious Compliance

Sometimes, you just have to do what someone tells you to do, and sometimes, it has deliciously satisfying results. Welcome to Malicious Compliance.

This week’s subreddit will have your inner petty self satisfied to the brim. Whether it’s bosses, co-workers, parents or family members, or a disgruntled customer, there have probably been a couple of times in your life when you found yourself being told what to do. Sometimes, it makes no sense. Other times, you’re just trying to help but the other person wants to make it a point that they know better than you. It’s understandably frustrating.

The people in this subreddit found themselves in similar situations, but instead of fighting back, they instead just did exactly what they were being told to do. What ensues ranges from utter hilarity to satisfying disaster.

[Hero Image Credit: National Cancer Institute/Unsplash]

Malicious Compliance: stories about clueless police and horrible bosses

Like every other subreddit featured so far every week, Malicious Compliance is one that will send you down a rabbit hole of stories for hours on end. Maybe you’ll even have one to share of your own. But whether you do or not, we’ve all been in this situation one way or another. Some of us may have responded in the same way as these geniuses did. Some of us may wish we responded as they did. But hey, now you have ideas.

There are stories here of neighbours complaining about property lines and policemen being caught in the headlines for being jerks, but unsurprisingly, the vast majority of them are about bosses. But the winning story may perhaps be about a student who was forced by her advisor to turn on her camera during a Zoom session, a cautionary tale about video meetings and the insistence of having your way.

Here are our picks from Malicious Compliance (it doesn’t cut down the posts so we’ve only chosen a few).