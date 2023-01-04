Subreddit of the Week: Oddly Terrifying

There are things that are obviously scary. These aren’t those things. Welcome to the Oddly Terrifying subreddit.

I’ve never been a fan of anything horror related. They’re usually overly gory and too on the nose with the scares. Horror that’s subtle though—now that’s something that can be truly terrifying. When just enough is revealed so that our imaginations can take over, that’s when the scariest things occur because, surprise, we can think up the darkest things in our heads.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Gonzalo Kenny/Unsplash]

The Oddly Terrifying subreddit: a lone light in an abandoned hospital, fog indoors, interesting etchings under the carpet, and a combat veteran suffering from severe PTSD

The horror that each of these posts exudes is as lowkey as they come, but that doesn’t mean they inspire a chill that goes right down your spine. The ominous writings and a name on the wall of an attic that must be some sort of coincidence (right?), the imposing image of a dark abandoned hospital with light coming from one of its small windows, the video of a fish that eats everything—they’re all so simple yet so subtly terrifying.

Another post includes a picture of a newly amputated finger with nail pieces growing out of it (it’s not as gross as it sounds but still pretty scary) while another is a simple picture of a lonely road except this road may be straight out of Silent Hill.

But the most terrifying of all these may be something you wouldn’t expect: an edited collage of news anchors in the United States saying the exact same thing despite being from different networks.

Here are our picks from the Oddly Terrifying subreddit. We’re not liable for any loss of sleep you may suffer.