Subreddit of the Week: Perfectly Cut Screams

We’re ending the year with a subreddit that catalogues the best videos on the internet that hilariously end right when people start freaking out. Welcome to the Perfectly Cut Screams subreddit.

The last Subreddit of the Week for 2022 is a Reddit classic. You’ve probably seen many of these videos on the internet because they’re actually very common, but like other subreddits, this is where you can spend hours perusing the best ones. Watching people freak out can be entertaining, but watching them build up to that freak out with the video just after they start is, for some reason, even more fun. Sit back and enjoy what the Perfectly Cut Screams subreddit has to offer.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Tamas Pap Zali/Unsplash]

Perfectly Cut Screams: from a science experiment gone right to a cat that’s just chilling gone wrong

We’ve featured the Abrupt Chaos subreddit before, and while most Perfectly Cut Screams is chaotic, there’s something about watching the calm before the chaos that’s so entertaining and then cutting off right before all hell breaks loose. Some of the most chaotic ones include a surprise gymnastic feat, a roommate being a great wingman, and a guy who, uh, decides to drink something using a tissue roll as a straw.

Animals also feature a bit in this subreddit. Peep the deer that sneaks up behind a woman who for some reason is deathly afraid of them and the cat that’s casually chilling by a window… except there’s a candle lit up nearby. You can probably guess what happened next. Finally, there’s a bunch of friends who are trying to put some still-live crabs into a pot and, again, you probably know where that goes.

Here are our favourites from Perfectly Cut Screams. We’ll see you next week for the first Subreddit of the Week of 2023!